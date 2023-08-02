While not necessarily a homecoming, there will be some familiarity on the Old White TPC this week as the LIV Tour makes its Greenbrier debut.
Several of the golfers who will play on the tour’s 10th event of the season played in The Greenbrier Classic — later renamed A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier — which ran from 2010 until 2019. Three of them won the event — Danny Lee (2015), Kevin Na (2018) and Joaquin Niemann (2019).
The tournament was held annually in July — except for 2016, when catastrophic flooding forced its cancellation — until 2019, when the PGA moved it to September to be part of its wraparound part of its new schedule.
The name change came in 2018, and the tournament was permanently pulled from the PGA schedule in 2020.
Niemann was the final champion and shot a four-day total of 21-under, one of the tournament record 22-under set by Stuart Appleby in the inaugural event.
It was Niemann’s first PGA win, and he never got a chance to defend.
“Obviously it would be nice obviously to be back, return and defend a title, but yeah, Greenbrier didn't happen after I won it, and then at the Genesis (Invitational in 2022), I didn't think that tournament was going to — a few things happened after that, so I was not able to be there” Niemann said.
Na won the year before Niemann, doing so with a 19-under.
“I have some great memories,” Na said. “I also remember playing with Joaco (Niemann) on Saturday, and I was very impressed, and he was probably like 14 at the time (jokingly). I was like, wow, this kid can really play. He obviously became a stud, and we all knew he was a stud at the time. I really enjoyed that round.
“I remember making a lot of putts, and I remember … Yeah, just it was one of those weeks that my putter gets hot, and when my putter gets hot, I make a lot of putts. To win, you have to putt well. It's a golf course and a green that I feel like suits my game. No added pressure this week.
“But I really enjoy coming here. It sets up nicely for me. If I have my game, then I feel like it's a golf course I can do it again on.”
Lee won the 2015 tournament in a four-way playoff, finishing at 13-under.
“I mean, it's (victory) not given,” Lee said. “You still have to go out there and play some good golf and hit some great shots and make great putts. I definitely have a lot of special memories here and good memories. I think that definitely helps my confidence.
“I feel like I know where to miss it, and whenever I miss it, it seems like I miss it on the right spot somehow here. Hopefully I can pull through.”
The Greenbrier Classic was known for producing low scores. The average winning score from the nine tournaments was 16-under. Appleby’s final-round 59 in 2010 was a testament to that and was not the only such number in the tournament’s history.
“I think they make it a little tougher now with the 16th hole being a lot harder. I don't know which one else is different, but yeah, you've got to play really good golf,” Niemann said. “We've got to see how the conditions go from the golf course, if it gets firmer or not.”
“I was here I think one of the years that one of the guys shot 59, and it's got to be soft,” Na said. “The greens were soft that year, and right now I think the greens are slightly on the firmer side. Not super firm, but it's firm enough where a 59 is a bit of a stretch.
“But LIV guys, any guys could do it on a certain day, on one given day, and if the greens are a little bit soft, I think guys will shoot some low numbers.”
The first two rounds of LIV Greenbrier will be played Friday and Saturday starting at 1:15 p.m. The final round on Sunday will begin at 1:05 p.m.
All three round will have a shotgun start and will be televised on The CW Sports.
