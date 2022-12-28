Wyoming East made 19 of 21 free throws, including 14 of 15 in the fourth quarter as the Warriors knocked off Charleston Catholic 52-46 Wednesday at the Little General Battle for the Armory in Beckley.
Cole Lambert and Garrett Mitchell were 10 of 10 in the final quarter and the pair were 13 for 13 in the game.
The Warriors led by 11, 47-36, with 2:56 left, but Charleston Catholic reeled off eight straight points behind its pressure defense to cut it to three. But the Warriors finished it off in the final :33.8 going 5 of 6 at the line.
“It didn’t end quite the way we wanted, that wasn’t the way we handle pressure,” said Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks. “We let them back in the ball game. We should have sealed it, should have made them foul us and get to the line. We made our foul shots at the end to win the game.”
Lambert led the Warriors with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Mitchell had 12 points and Jackson Danielson, a first-year junior, added 11 and six rebounds. Jacob Howard had seven points and eight rebounds.
For Catholic, Jayallen Turner had 20 and Max Wilcox 17. The Irish had only nine points from the rest of the team.
Wyoming East will play Princeton in the Little General Battle for the Armory Pepsi Division championship Thursday at 4 p.m. Catholic faces Mount Hope Christian in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
Charleston Catholic
Gio Cinco 0-2 0-0 0, Kelan Swan 1-4 0-0 2, Jayallen Turner 8-13 406 20, Max Wilcox 7-15 3-5 17, Zaden Ramsen 0-2 0-0 0, Luke Blaydes 0-2 0-0 0, Jeff Reynolds 2-6 1-1 5, Jonah Ball 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS: 19-47 8-12 46.
Wyoming East
Cole Lambert 4-8 7-7 15, Jacob Howard 3-10 1-2 7, Bryson Huff 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson Danielson 4-7 3-4 11, Garrett Mitchell 3-12 6-6 12, Dacada Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Hunt 1-2 0-0 3, Braxton Morgan 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-43 19-21 52.
Three-point goals – CC: 0-9 (Wilcox 0-6, Blaydes 0-2, Reynolds 0-1), WE: 1-9 (Howard 0-2, Mitchell 0-4, Hunt 1-2, Morgan 0-1). Rebounds – CC: 23 (Turner 9), WE: 33 (Danielson 6), Assists – CC: 2 (Cinco 1, Swan 1) WE: 9 (Lambert 3). Steals: CC: 7 (Conco 3), WE: 2 (Lambert 1, Morgan 1). Fouled out – None.
Princeton 99, Mount Hope Christian 47
Princeton outscored Mount Hope Christian 18-1 to open the game and never looked back in a 99-47 victory.
Princeton (6-1), which came in averaging 93.1 points per game, had four players reach double figures, led by Chase Hancock and Kris Joyce, with 18 each. Koen Sartin had 14 and Nic Fleming 12.
The real difference was on the defensive end. The Tigers had 21 steals and forced 29 turnovers.
“It’s all on defense for us,” coach Robb Williams said. “We have set offensive plays but we’re nasty in transition. We run, we gun.”
Fleming had seven steals and five assists for the Tigers, who shot 53 percent for the game (48 of 81).
Nolan Caarney (22) and Josiah McKoy (19) combined for 41 of the Warriors’ 47 points.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 5-9 2-2 12, Gavin Stover 3-5 0-0 6, Chase Hancock 6-14 2-2 18, Kris Joyce 8-12 0-0 18, Koen Sartin 7-10 0-0 14, Davon Edwards 3-7 0-0 6, Dom Collins 3-6 0-1 8, Reed Thomas 4-7 0-0 8, Jared Watson 2-8 0-0 4, Grant Cochran 2-3 1-2 5. TOTALS 43-81 5-7 99.
Mount Hope Christian
Nolan Carney 7-15, Elijah Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Branson Miller 2-4 0-0 4, Josiah McKoy 6-21 2-3 19, Garrett Forren 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-47 5-7 47.
Three-point goals – Prin 8-21 (Fleming 0-2, Hancock 4-5, Joyce 2-3, Sartin 0-1, Edwards 1-3, Collins 2-2, Thomas 0-1, Watson 0-4), MHC: 10-29 (Carney 5-11, Miller 0-1, McKoy 5-16, Forren 0-1). Rebounds: Prin: 43 (Joyce 9), MHC: 24 (Williams 5), Assists – Prin 24 Fleming 5), MHC: 8 McKoy 5), Steals – Prin: 21 (Fleming 7) MHC: 3 (Williams 3). Fouled out – None.
James Monroe 72, Calvary Baptist 57
The common misnomer around the James Monroe basketball program is twofold — the Mavericks need Eli Allen to score to win, and the Mavericks’ outside shooting game would suffer without Shad Sauvage, the state’s top 3-point shooter a year ago, gone via graduation.
The Mavericks dispelled those claims Wednesday at the Little General Battle for the Armory in a 72-57 win against Calvary Baptist.
Calvary thought the same thing, collapsing its defense to stop Allen’s penetration and the ploy strategy backfired.
Defensive specialist Josh Burks hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range, four in the first half, and the Mavericks hit 9 of 16 (53.6 percent) to win handily and move into the championship of the Burger King bracket.
“Their goal was to stop paint, not let any drive happen,” coach Matt Sauvage said. “Which is fine as long as you knock down shots. and that’s what we did tonight. Josh was able to hit those first few and really key in and then it snowballed things so we could do some other things.”
The Mavericks can’t replace the 103 3s by Sauvage but the committee approach worked.
Allen got in early foul trouble and ended up on the bench with just three points, but Burks and Fox combined for 22 as the Mavericks hit 6 of 10 3s and were in command at the half, 33-19.
It got worse in the second half, with a 13-0 run all but burying Calvary Baptist.
Calvary went on a 9-0 run to end the game.
Burks led the way with 21 points and only missed two of his seven 3s.
“On the first (3 of the night) I didn’t have my feet set right and I airballed it,” Burks said. “I said, ‘That’s not going to happen again.’ I just made sure I had my feet set right. I guess they were too concerned with Eli penetrating, and they left me wide open in the corner.”
Fox had 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Allen finished with 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Isaiah Bosley had 23 for Calvary Baptist and Stevie Hicks added 18.
With the win James Monroe improved to 7-0 on the season. The Mavericks have now won 35 straight.
The road gets tougher when the Mavericks battle Woodrow Wilson Thursday at 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist will face Oak Hill at 6 p.m.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 8-10 0-0 21, Cooper Ridgeway 3-3 2-4 8, Eli Allen 6-11 2-2 16, Collin Fox 6-10 3-4 17, Juan Hopkins 1-1 0-0 2, Layton Dowdy 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Braxton Charlton 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Chaz Boggs 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Ganoe 0-0 0-0 0, Frank Hunnicutt 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Jackson 5-8 0-0 10. TOTALS: 29-45 7-10 74.
Calvary Baptist
Jo Swain 2-4 0-0 5, Mason Black 3-9 0-1 7, Stevie Hicks 8-12 2-4 18, Dallas Johnson 1-5 0-2 3, Isaiah Bosley 9-13 1-1 23, Randy Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Sutler 1-1 0-0 3, James DeGroff 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew DeGroff 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-46 3-8 59.
Three-point goals – JM: 9-16 (Burks 5-7, Allen 2-4, Fox 2-3, Jackson 0-2. CB: 8-21 (Swain 1-2, Black 1-3, Hicks 0-2, Johnson 1-5, Bosley 4-6, Sutler 1-1, J. DeGroff 0-1, Vaughn 0-1). Rebounds – JM: 24 (Ridgeway 6), CB: 17 (Hicks 3), Assists – JM: 18 (Allen 9), CB: 8 (4). Steals: JM 3 (Burks, Fox, Jackson), CB: 4 (Bosley 2). Fouled out – None.
