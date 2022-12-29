Princeton’s game plan entering Thursday’s Little General Battle for the Armory Pepsi Division championship game with Wyoming East wasn’t necessarily to pound the ball inside to big Nic Fleming, a player who will be the first to admit he favors spotting up and shooting the 3.
Plans change.
The Tigers went to Fleming early and often and Wyoming East had trouble containing the big man. He scored a game-high 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds as the Tigers beat Wyoming East 81-43 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“That wasn’t the plan at the start,” coach Robb Williams said of Fleming, who was 6 of 8 and had 15 points in the first half. “But once we fed it to him early, we realized they couldn’t stop him and we kept feeding it to him. He can do both but tonight he proved that he can play inside.”
“I’m a little oversized and they are smaller and that gave me an advantage,” Fleming said.
Did it ever. Fleming had seven points on a 17-7 run in the second quarter to make a 17-14 lead 34-21.
The Warriors would not get within double figures the rest of the way.
Wyoming East (4-1) saw its problems get exponentially worse late in the first half when point guard Cole Lambert picked up his fourth foul. He would return and finish the game but his play was inhibited the rest of the way.
“When we saw he had three we had a set play we ran. We switched guards, went right at him and he picked up his fourth,” Williams said. “At the half we told our guys whoever he is guarding go right at him because he can’t play defense (with four fouls). He’s a great player. He makes things go for them and we knew when he was in foul trouble it was a big difference maker for them.”
Princeton made more shots (33) than Wyoming East attempted (32). A big reason came on the defensive end, Princeton forcing 24 turnovers to just nine given up by the Tigers.
In addition to Fleming’s big night, Kris Joyce had 13, Chase Hancock 12 and Gavin Stover 10.
Lambert led the Warriors in scoring despite the foul trouble with 14. Jackson Danielson had nine rebounds.
Both teams will be back in action at the Armory next week in the New River CTC Invitational in marquee games. Princeton will take on Class AAA preseason No. 1 Shady Spring Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Wyoming East takes on PikeView Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 9-11 3-4 24, Gavin Stover 4-5 1-1 10, Chase Hancock 4-7 -6 12, Kris Joyce 6-13 0-0 13, Koen Sartin 3-6 0-0 7, Davon Edwards 2-7 0-0 5, Dom Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Reed Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Jared Watson 1-3 2-2 4, Grant Cochran 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 33-60 9-13 81
Wyoming East
Cole Lambert 4-7 6-9 14, Jacob Howard 3-7 1-2 8, Bryson Huff 2-5 2-3 6, Jackson Danielson 2-4 0-2 4, Garrett Mitchell 1-6 6-6 8, Dacoda Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Hodges 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Brant 0-0 0-0 0, Braxton Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Brayden Hoosier 1-1 1-2 3, Tommy Wikel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-32 16-24 43.
P 17 20 21 23 - 81
WE 14 11 6 12 - 43
Three-point field goals – P: 6-18 (Fleming 1-3, Stover 1-1, Hancock 1-2, Joyce 1-4, Sartin 1-2, Edwards 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Watson 0-1). WE: 1-6 (Lambert 0-1, Howard 1-1, Huff 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Morgan 0-1). Rebounds – P: 28 (Fleming 6), Stover 5), WE: 24 (Danielson 9). Assists – P: 8 (Fleming, Stover, Collins 2), WE: 6 (Lambert, Mitchell 2), Steals – P: 12 (Stover 4, Joyce 3), WE: 2 (Danielson 1, Cooper 1). Fouled out - none
Charleston Catholic 79, Mount Hope Christian 52
Charleston Catholic bolted out to an early lead and cruised to a 79-52 victory in the Pepsi Division consolation game.
Three Irish players scored in double figures, led by 16 points from Jayallen Turner, who was 7 of 8 shooting from the field. Wilkes Aliff added 13 and Gio Cinco had 12.
For Mount Hope, Josiah McKoy had a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Nolan Carney added 18. The McKoy-Carney duo combined for all but eight of the team’s points, matching their feat from the first game of the tournament.
Mount Hope Christian
Nolan Carney 6-17 3-4 18, Elijah Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Branson Miller 1-4 2-2 5, Josiah McKoy 9-24 6-7 26, Garrett Forren 01- 0-0 0, Jarod Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-50 11-13 52
Charleston Catholic
Wilkes Aliff 6-8 1-1 13, Jayallen Turner 7-8 1-1 16, Max Wilcox 4-9 0-0 8, Jeff Reynolds 2-5 0-0 6, Jonah Ball 3-6 1-2 7, Gio Cinco 5-6 0-0 12, Zaden Ramsen 4-12 001 8, Luke Blaydes 1-2 0-0 3, Josef Brammer 3-4 0-0 6, Joe Haynes 0-0 0-0 0, Patrick Arbaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Wil Grose 0-1 0-0 0, Nate Burns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 35-62 3-5 79
MHC 10 8 24 10 - 52
CC 20 18 22 19 - 79
Three-point field goals – MHC: 7-26 (Carney 3-9, Williams 1-2, Miller 1-3, McKoy 2-11, Forren 0-1). CC: 6-16 (Turner 1-1, Wilcox 0-2, Reynolds 2-5, Ball 0-1, Cinco 2-3, Ramsey 0-1, Blaydes 1-2, Grose 0-1. Rebounds – MHC: 25 (McKoy 10), CC: 37 (Turner 6), Assists – MHC: 4 (McKoy 3), CC: 17 (Wilcox 4, Cinco 4), Steals – MHC: 1 (McKoy), CC: 12 (Wilcox 5). Fouled out – none.
Calvary Baptist 57, Oak Hill 54
In a back-and-forth second half, Stevie Hicks scored three straight baskets in the fourth quarter and Oak Hill could never catch Calvary Baptist in the Patriots’ 57-54 win in the Burger King consolation game.
There were seven lead changes and two ties before Hicks, who had 29 points, put the Patriots ahead for good.
Hicks was 11 of 16 shooting and had eight rebounds. He had all but five of his team’s second-half points.
Both teams shot over 50 percent in the game, Calvary Baptist shooting 52.6 percent (20-38) and Oak Hill 51.2 percent (22-43).
Oak Hill was led by Trevor Kelly, who had 15 including a thunderous dunk, and Maliki Lewis added 10.
Oak Hill is 3-4 and will be back at the Armory on Tuesday playing Webster County in the New River CTC Invitational.
Calvary Baptist
Jo Swain 0-2 3-4 3, Mason Black 2-5 0-0 5, Stevie Hicks 11-16 5-6 29, Dallas Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Isaiah Bosley 4-9 0-0 12, James DeGroff 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew DeGroff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-38 8-10 57
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 4-7 0-0 9, Maliki Lewis 4-12 0-0 10, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 3-5 2-4 9, Jeremiah Jackson 3-6 2-3 8, Trevor Kelly 7-9 0-0 15, Cole Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Cole Legg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-43 4-7 54.
CB 11 14 14 18 - 57
OH 15 11 15 13 - 54
Three-point field goals – CB: 9-22 (Black 1-3, Hicks 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Bosley 4-9). OH 6-17 (O. Lewis 1-2, M. Lewis 2-7, Vargo-Thomas 1-2, Kelly 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Legg 0-2. Rebounds: CB 21(Hicks 8). OH 21 (M. Lewis 5, Jackson 5). Assists – CB: 11 (Hicks 4), OH:12 (O. Lewis 5), Steals – CB: 4 (Bosley). OH 1 (Vargo-Thomas 1). Fouled out – CM – Johnson, OH Jackson.
