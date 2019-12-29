High school basketball tournaments between Christmas Day and New Year's Day are easy to find around southern West Virginia. Tournaments like this past weekend's Little General Battle for the Armory are few and far between.
Charlie Houck and his crew at Little General hit a grand slam this year.
Don't get me wrong, this tournament has had some great matchups in the past. Just last year it featured a record-setting performance by Woodrow Wilson all-state guard Bryce Radford, as well as an overtime thriller between Greater Beckley Christian and Wyoming East.
This year, however, the matchups were over the top and I am still fired up about what I witnessed inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The famed Armory had an old-school feel with big crowds and raucous fans. Logan battled Woodrow Wilson on Friday, just after Shady Spring had locked horns with George Washington.
Saturday, Logan battled George Washington in a consolation game (a consolation game!). When you get a tournament with that kind of matchup in the consolation round, that speaks volumes to the quality of competition.
The two basketball titans did not disappoint, going to overtime to settle a hotly contested battle. Logan standout David Early and GW all-state guard Mason Pinkett battled back and forth in a classic.
I had seen Mr. Early play a few times and walked away less than impressed based on the hype I had heard around this young man. Well, that changed big time in the two games I watched him play.
I think my colleague at WJLS, Maris Lowery, called it right when he deemed Early, "Baby LeBron." Early's ability to get to the rim with hard drives and spin moves was a thing of beauty to watch.
I finally saw why Division I schools have had their eye on this big man. To me, even more impressive than his talent was his effort. His work on the boards was relentless.
Against GW he scored 39 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. That is a LeBron-sized double-double.
In the first championship game Saturday night, Greater Beckley handled Notre Dame with relative ease. Sean Hoskins frustrated Notre Dame all-state guard Jaidyn West all night. West got a few buckets late, but for three quarters Hoskins gave his team the effort it needed to build a commanding lead.
Talent is aplenty for the Crusaders. My only question was, would they commit on defense. So far, it appears the team has heeded the words of head coach Brian Helton and bought into the concept of defense.
If Greater Beckley continues to play inspired defense, it could be playing on the final basketball Saturday in March.
The nightcap Saturday was a Raleigh County showdown between Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson.
Both teams were coming off hard-fought wins Friday night. Shady defeated George Washington behind a strong defensive effort and Woodrow won another classic against Logan.
You could cut the intensity with a knife prior to this game. Shady had never beaten Woodrow Wilson in boys basketball and desperately wanted a win. Woodrow, of course, did not want to become the fourth Class AAA Region 3 team to fall this season to the Tigers.
The game was billed as a battle between Shady Spring's perimeter prowess with guards who average double figures and Woodrow Wilson's front line that is arguably the best in the state.
In the end, Woodrow's inability to use its power inside would be its undoing. Now, while each side will look at itself as the root cause, Shady did do a really nice job of collapsing on Woodrow big man Ben Gilliam.
After scoring 19 points against Logan, Gilliam was held to nine against Shady.
The points in the paint were even at 18-18. However, that stat favored Shady through three quarters and only evened up after some late scores. The Flying Eagles outscored Logan 44-28 in the paint Friday.
Richard Law did his part on the perimeter for Woodrow with 21 points, but if Woodrow is going to be successful this year it has to be dominant in the paint every night.
The Flying Eagles fired up 18 3-pointers against Shady and that is just not their strength. If Woodrow can exploit its power inside, it will be successful. If it doesn't, it is going to be a frustrating year in Beckley.
This weekend was also my first real good look at Luke LeRose. Scoring has never been an issue for LeRose, but I was curious to see how he would respond to the defensive demands of head coach Ronnie Olson at Shady Spring.
That is no slight toward anyone. Olson is just a big believer in defense, which after being a prolific scorer in high school, is quite ironic (a fact I often remind him of for fun).
LeRose was impressive on the defensive end both games and his ability to rally Shady Spring from an early deficit against Woodrow showed his team awareness.
LeRose had five steals in the win over GW on a night when Shady forced 23 turnovers.
After sparking the Tigers early, LeRose was the table-setter late, freeing up Tommy Williams for crucial scores in the second half.
Sure, the wins for Shady have been impressive, but what impresses me when I watch them play is the unselfishness. The ball movement is quick and the Tigers have multiple players who can penetrate and multiple scorers on the perimeter.
That unselfishness carries over to the defense and maybe the poster child for Shady's defense is Greyson Shepherd. Shepherd may not knock you over on the stat sheet, but that young man is a bulldog on defense. Shepherd made the key defensive play to help seal the GW win Friday.
This week we say goodbye to 2019 and hello 2020. Hopefully the LG tournament will be a springboard to a great basketball season.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981