Of all the things James Monroe’s Eli Allen has done on the floor for the Mavericks' defending state championship team so far during a 6-0 start, the most important might have come off the floor. On the bench, to be exact.
“I thought when Eli fouled out with six minutes left against Alleghany last week (in a 78-71 overtime victory), I thought the most important thing he did was on the bench,” coach Matt Sauvage said. “Not only was he the loudest guy cheering on the bench, during timeouts he was going around to each player, telling them what they needed to do, what to look for. He was like an extra coach. And that is really cool to see from a player of that caliber.”
That caliber includes being one of the top players in the state, which he is currently supporting with evidentiary averages that include 21.3 points, 9.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game, leading the Mavericks in all three categories. He also leads the team in blocked shots (2.5), 3-pointers and 3-point percentage (13, 42 percent) and is tied for the lead in steals (3.7).
Allen has scored or assisted on 100 of the Mavericks' 188 field goals, or 52.3 percent of the team's shots made.
Allen’s emergence as one of the state’s best – cemented by back-to-back first-team all-state seasons and nearly averaging a triple-double on the Mavs’ way to the Class A state title last season – was one of the reasons Sauvage wanted to increase the team’s strength of schedule.
That starts Wednesday when the Mavericks take on Calvary Baptist (6-2) in the Little General Classic at 6 p.m.
In other games, Princeton (5-1) plays Mount Hope Christian (7-1), Wyoming East (3-0) plays Charleston Catholic (2-2) at 4 p.m. and the nightcap is a big game between Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 foes Oak Hill (3-2) and Woodrow Wilson (0-2).
“There were a couple of reasons we wanted to (strengthen the schedule),” Sauvage said. “One, we knew Eli was going to be a player of the year (candidate) and we had Josh (Burks) and Collin (Fox) coming back off strong seasons and let’s see what they can do against a stronger schedule, and we also want the team to be challenged. It’s not so much about winning or losing as it is about facing challenges and we think we will have that on this next 6-7 games stretch and that starts with the Little General.”
Burks and Fox, both all-tournament picks at the state tournament, have been solid to start the season, Fox averaging 16.5 points, scoring in double figures in all six games with a high of 26 in the win against Alleghany when Allen fouled out, and Burks, a defender by trade, averaging 14.5. He also has tallied double figures in all six.
A surprise has been Juan Hopkins, who averages 6.8 ppg, but has eight in four games and leads the team in field goal percentage at 70 percent (21 of 30).
Calvary Baptist enters the tournament with a 6-2 mark, falling to Capital and Charleston Catholic in a tournament in Charleston two weeks ago.
The Patriots are led by Stevie Hicks (23.7 ppg, 5.4 assists, 3.4 steals), one of the state’s best 3-point shooters in Isaiah Bosley (19.1 ppg, 4.6 rebounds and 28 of 65 on 3s, 45 percent) and Joe Swain (7.1 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists).
Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd was expecting an improvement from this year’s squad after a rare five-win season last winter. And despite an 0-2 start, the Flying Eagles are looking the part of an up-and-coming team, starting two freshmen, two sophomores and another state player of the year candidate in junior Elijah Redfern.
The Flying Eagles are on the cusp, coming off a season-opening loss to rival Greenbrier East on a last-second Goose Gabbert 3 with 9.1 seconds remaining after leading by six with 50 seconds left, and then falling just short in a big comeback in the fourth quarter against George Washington before settling for a 70-53 loss.
Geoge Washington coach Rick Greene was impressed.
“(Kidd) is playing an extremely young team,” Greene said. “Woodrow is going to be nails by the time you get through the season. Trust me, Woodrow is going to get better as it goes.”
Make no mistake, Kidd does not enjoy the early results but does understand the process.
“We don’t like losing,” Kidd said. “Two good teams came in here. We gave that first one (against Greenbrier East) away. Then we played a good team (GW on Dec. 20) that showed why they are ranked No. 3 (in the state). We showed at times we could play with them then at times showed why we could not. It’s up to us as coaches to get them ready to play. We have to get better.”
Redfern has been solid as the leader of the squad, averaging 18 points, 6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in two games.
The inside is staffed by the two sophomores. Jaylon Walton is averaging 7.5 points and 10 rebounds per game and Braydon Hawthorne, a 6-6 hybrid who can play either guard or forward, is averaging 6 points and 6.5 rebounds and has six blocked shots so far.
Coby Dillon and Zyon Hawthrone are highly regarded freshmen who have shown signs of breaking out. Dillon, in fact, is the team’s leading 3-point shooter (seven of his eight field goals are 3s) and he is averaging 11.5 points per game. Zyon Hawthorne, the younger brother of Braydon, is averaging 8 points.
Oak Hill’s Benitez Jackson has a strange brew of experienced players but also lost two double figure scorers in Jacob Perdue and Sammy Crist, both perimeter-oriented players who knew how to score.
Malachi Lewis leads the Red Devils, averaging 19 points per game and he is also 25 of 28 at the free throw line and has eight 3s. Trevor Kelly averages 12.8 (with nine 3s) and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12 points.
The Red Devils are off to a 3-2 start, the two losses to Princeton and George Washington. Along with Woodrow Wilson’s loss to Greenbrier East it really adds to the importance of this marquee game of the first night of the tournament. Neither team wants to go into the new year with two section losses and three region losses.
Other games include Princeton against Mount Hope Christian at 2 p.m. and Wyoming East against Charlston Catholic at 4 p.m.
Wyoming East is 3-0 to start the season and veteran senior Garrett Mitchell, one of the area’s top snipers from 3-point range (3.3 per game), averages 20 points per game. Cole Lambert is another returning player and the point guard averages 11 points per game.
First-year player Jackson Danielson, the football team’s quarterback who came up just short of a 1,000-yard passing and rushing season, has been a pleasant surprise averaging 10.5 points. Bryson Huff (7.0 ppg) and Jacob Howard (6.3 ppg) round out the top scorers.
Wyoming East enters averaging 64 points per game.
Charleston Catholic, 2-2, is coming off a 42-40 win against St. Albans and the Irish, perennial state tournament contenders, have only lost to powerful Huntington and Cabell Midland, and they have a 10-point win against Calvary Baptist.
Princeton is 5-1 and is one of the state’s top scoring offenses, at 91.8 points per game. Eight players already have double figure games for the Tigers.
Chase Hancock leads the way, averaging 16.2 and he has tallied double figures in all six games. Kris Joyce also has six double-figure games with an average of 15.2, Nic Fleming averages 14.3 and Koen Sartin 11.5.
It will be the first game for Mount Hope Christian (7-1) against a WVSSAC school.
