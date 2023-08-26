Tyler Linksweiler patiently waited his turn. On Friday night in Glen Daniel, his time arrived, and he delivered.
Linksweiler rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns as the defending Class AA state champions opened the season with a convincing 68-0 victory over county rival Liberty.
Linksweiler rushed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns backing up two Kennedy Award winners, Atticus Goodson in 2021 and Judah Price last fall.
“I’ve been waiting three years for this day, and I finally get to show everybody what I can do out here,” Linksweiler said. “That I’m just as good as Judah and Atticus.”
He didn’t waste his time behind the two either, gaining wisdom in words and deeds.
“I was talking to Judah earlier today and he was hyping me up before the game,” Linksweiler said of his former teammate who now plays football at WVU. “Watching them is where I got all my wisdom from.”
He wasn’t the only one who delivered some numbers. Returning quarterback Trey Bowers completed 6 of 9 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He completed all six passes to Silas Nelson. Bowers also carried the ball eight times for 78 yards and three touchdowns. Connor Bradford, playing against his former teammates, had a 51-yard touchdown on his first carry. Waddell had 46 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Independence scored on all 10 of its possessions until going to victory formation at the end of the game.
“I was really pleased with Tyler Linksweiler and Connor (Bradford) coming in there and both getting reps,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “On a hot night like tonight you need two tailbacks. They are both unselfish kids so it’s not a big deal and that even more of a blessing that they get along and they are good friends.”
The line paved the way for 300 yards rushing and 505 yards of total offense. The Patriots only ran 35 total plays. Five of the 10 plays were from 25 yards out or further.
Only one starter returned from what many called the once in a lifetime line and Independence.
Liberty coach Mark Workman said that was really the key to the game.
“We just got overpowered,” Workman said. “Our kids have got to learn that we’ve got to get in the weight room. We’ve got to get stronger, and we’ll get those results. (Independence) gets in the weight room, they are big and strong up front, and we’re young up front. When you have three backs like they have, you give them a crack and they can go a mile. Not the outcome we wanted but we’ll rebound.”
Linksweiler ran behind both lines.
“It was good, it surprised me,” Linksweiler said. “After last year’s line, you don’t find another line like that. But these guys were pushing it, man. They did really good.”
“We’ve worked really hard on the line,” Lilly said. “They’ve been getting beat up a lot by the coaches, but they came out tonight and did really well. I’m happy for them.”
The defense also acquitted itself nicely, holding Liberty to just four yards on offense, including 23 carries for minus-4 yards.
“We scrimmaged really hard,” Lilly said. “Herbert Hoover (which Independence beat in the title game last year) is a dog. They’re a beast. Princeton is loaded, and they laid one on us last week (42-7) and I think that opened our eyes a little bit that nobody is going to roll over on what happened last year. I think it was a wakeup call.”
Bowers also had a big opener, his 205 yards passing the second most he’s had (257 against Oak Hill last year) and he seemed to be in midseason form with Nelson.
“We knew Silas was going to be good last year and we have another good in (Brady) Rose and Rasean Simms,” Lilly said. “But tonight was (Nelson’s) night and we had the matchups we thought we would have. They put three different guys on him.”
“All over June we were connecting, and it was an automatic thing,” Nelson said. “I was kind of nervous, first game I starred at wide receiver ever. And big shoes to fill. Cyrus Goodson was a dog. It was awesome. I’m happy.”
Bradford was excited about his touchdown run, which came during a four-touchdown first quarter, but was happy the game against former teammates is over.
“They kind of stacked it up on the left side and I just used my vision,” Bradford said. ”I saw the hole open, I shot the hole, and I made one cut, and it was to the house. I was so pumped to get that first carry. I’m glad to get it behind me. It’s been a long few months dealing with things, I’m glad to get it over with.”
Lilly said the Patriots can’t afford to dwell on the present too long and was already looking ahead.
“I know Oak Hill is extremely good and we’ve got our hands full,” Lilly said. “They are much improved, and Davon (Marion) is doing a great job over there. We know what’s coming so we have to grow up real fast.”
Liberty hosts PikeView next week.
