Perhaps this story from 2002 provides the perfect illustration of a John H. Lilly linebacker.
“We were playing Graham (Va.) and they had Ahmad Bradshaw, who later played for the New York Giants and (Graham would win) the state championship that year,” Lilly said. “We were having a hard time stopping him. We come in at the half and we’re beating our heads against the wall. Finally, we just said ‘Law Dogg, wherever Bradshaw goes. It’s really simple. If he’s up in the bleachers eating popcorn, I want you to punch him in the mouth.’ and in the second half he shut him down and we ended up winning the game (28-21).”
The Law Dogg was Darius Law, the original Law Dog and a guy Lilly called “one of the most aggressive” linebackers he had. But it’s a trait that marks all of Lilly’s linebackers.
At every stop, Lilly, the coach of Class AA state champion Independence, has been developing lions at the linebacker spot.
Tough, often tall, fast and smart are the traits which have allowed Lilly to coach 10 first-team all-state linebackers, a dozen-plus second-teamers and a Huff Award winner.
“I look for lions,” Lilly said. “You know, lions don’t eat grass. Lions will die before they eat grass. They want meat. So, I look for guys who are aggressive by nature. I want them to be able to move, to have some agility about them and be on the ball. I’m looking for dudes who are aggressive by nature. They aren’t satisfied getting to the ball, they want to get there in a bad mood. They don’t want to stop on the whistle, they want to stop on the echo of the whistle.”
In Lilly’s 3-5 scheme, Jordan Harvey was such a player and he parlayed his linebacking talents to twice being named a first-team all-state player, including captain of the first-team defense last fall. Along with Chandler Johnson and Derrick Hypes around him at inside linebackers and Colton Miller and Colten Caron, they were the backbone of a defense that gave up just 5.9 points per game.
What is the secret to Lilly continually finding first-rate linebackers?
“One, you’re lucky to have good kids,” Lilly said. “I played linebacker (at Concord) and I had good mentors with Marvin Williams and Tom Ferrell, so I always had good people teaching me. I’ve always migrated to the linebackers as a coach.”
Identifying such players doesn’t happen when they show up for their first high school practice.
The lions are identified as cubs, Lilly said.
“I try to identify them in sixth and seventh grade,” Lilly said. “And then when they get up here, we can start putting them in those positions. A lot of times I’ll put players at linebacker that other people wouldn’t put there, because I’m looking for certain things.”
Another aspect is the smarts of the linebacker and Lilly said that many of his all-staters were 4.0 students. But the smarts usually happen before the ball is snapped.
“The biggest thing with linebackers to me is just keep it simple,” Lilly said. “If they are having to think, they can’t get to the ball. If they can’t get to the ball, they can’t make plays. I’ve coached with guys who want (the linebackers) to have two and three reads. That slows them down and doesn’t allow them to play. We really keep it simple. We do a lot of eliminating false steps. We’ve got certain things that we teach that try to get you to the ball as fast as you can.”
Period one was at Shady Spring, Lilly’s first stop as a head coach between 1991-1999 when he had first team all-state linebackers in Matt Huffman, Brian Noel, Chad Ritchie and Shane Meadows.
“Brian Noel and Matt Huffman,” Lilly said. “The good thing about those two guys is they were both about 6-3, and they could run, they could move. And they were smart, and they could call the defense and make the adjustments. We had Shane Meadows over there who was very good. We had Chad Ritchie who ended up playing at Marshall (and whose son Dylan is playing for Lilly this fall). All these guys ended up playing in college somewhere in some sport. They all have one thing in common. They don’t eat grass. They eat meat. You can’t be a good linebacker if you’re not going to eat meat. If you’re going to eat grass, you need to go be a defensive back.”
He was joking. A little.
“I believe that,” Lilly said. “If you’re going to eat meat, go be a defensive back. We (linebackers) want to eat meat. Jordan Harvey is going to eat meat; he isn’t going to eat grass. That’s the mentality you have to have.”
Period two was at Woodrow Wilson. Lilly had first-team all-state linebackers in Tim Czekaj, 2005 Huff Award winner Adam Parkulo, Ryan Stafford and his son Troy Lilly.
One of the high points was coaching his sons. Max was a second-team all-stater as a linebacker.
“Any time you get to coach your sons, man, it’s hard to be a coach’s son, and it was hard on them,” Lilly said. “It was harder on Max than it was on Troy, the things people say, and people can do to them. On the flip side it was very rewarding. We’re very close and we still do everything together. This year I’ll get to coach (with Max at Independence) before he moves on and does his own thing.”
Lilly would never say but the 2005 group might have been collectively the best, featuring Parkulo, the Huff Award winner.
“Parkulo, (Austin) Peters and (Mike) Lines,” Lilly said. “Lines was 6-5, 215. Peters was probably the quarterback of the defense, and he was a bully. He was a weightroom junkie. He and Max (Lilly) were probably the only linebackers for me that could bench press 400 pounds. And then of course, Adam, who was the player of the year on defense that year. And that was the same identical defense that we played this year.”
So where does last year’s defense, led by the lions at linebacker, rank?
“Well, they’re integral parts of what we’ve done,” Lilly said. “We’ve gone to back-to-back state championship games. You don’t do that without a great defense. Everybody wants to talk about how great the offense was (with Kennedy Award winner Judah Price), but we all know, everybody knows and all coaches know you win with a great defense. They’ve allowed us to be able to do what we do.”
The Patriots lose all-stater Harvey, and Johnson, who had six sacks in a playoff game.
But they do return honorable mention all-stater Derrick “D” Hypes, who led the team in tackles last season.
“I’m real high on these guys,” Lilly said of his young linebackers. “Landon Riddle is going to be good. He’s a big, tall, lanky kid who is going to do nothing but get better. We’ve got Landon Phalin, he’s going to be good. We’ve got Dylan Ritchie, who is probably going to play in the middle. Dylan’s 6-4, 220. He can hold 240. They all love lifting. They all love working. We have Allen Dixon, we like him, I think he’s going to get to play a little bit. We have some young kids we like.”
The next group of cubs becoming lions for Lilly at linebacker.
