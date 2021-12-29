Lindsey Raines Duals set for Thursday

With the calendar year drawing to a close, Greenbrier West will host the annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Duals Thursday starting at 10 a.m.
Woodrow Wilson, Independence, Liberty, Shady Spring, Nicholas County and Alleghany, Va., will join the Cavaliers in the traditional duals format.
The tournament was started as the Greenbrier West Duals by former longtime coach Toby Harris. It was renamed in 2006 to honor Lindsey Raines, who passed away at the age of 19 after a sudden brain aneurysm. Her dad, Paul, is a longtime supporter of Greenbrier West athletics.
The tournament gives the teams a chance to stay fresh without having to break too far from the Christmas break routine.
“It gives us an opportunity to see local teams without having to travel, and kind of a warm up to get ready for January,” Cavaliers head coach Jeremy Tincher said. “Sometimes it’s tough over Christmas break to ask your kids to load up and go somewhere and do a two-day event or something when we can have something at home. The kids still get to enjoy their vacation as much as they can. It’s been good for us over the years.”
This will be the Cavaliers’ third event of the season after competing in the Garry Bender Roane Raider Cup and the Jason Eades Memorial Duals at Point Pleasant. They finished third to Braxton County and Williamstown at Roane County, and were sixth overall at Point Pleasant.
“Honestly, I would grade us out as a C, C-plus,” Tincher said of the early returns. “There’s been some bright spots and there’s been some not so bright spots. I think with young kids – and we are pretty young – consistency is always an issue. One weekend they’re going to look really good, or one match they’re going to look really good, and the next match they’re not. Getting young kids to be consistent is part of the struggle.”
The Cavs are still also not settled on a set lineup. They will be unable to fill the 195- and 220-pound weight classes.
“I feel like once we do that, we’ll be fairly competitive,” Tincher said. “But we are young.”
Sophomores Moses Gray (138) and Cole Vandall (182) have looked good in the early going, as has freshman Joevan Robison (138).
Senior Jayden Robinson has missed time with a hand injury, and junior Dalton Heath also has been out. Robinson missed all of last season with a knee injury.
Many of the young wrestlers are still learning based on the limited matches they wrestled during the Covid-shortened 2021 season.
“They had such a short season last year, it just wasn’t a good opportunity for those guys to learn how to manage matches,” Tincher said. “In a lot of ways, these sophomores, by the number of matches, are still freshmen. They’re a year older, but experience wise, what did they wrestle, 18 matches last year? They’re going to have that by the end of this month.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber