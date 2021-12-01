Lilly: Fairmont made Indy develop passing game

The way John Lilly sees it, Fairmont Senior, his opponent in Friday’s Class AA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium, is one of the main reasons the Patriots are playing for their first championship.
Strange but true.
The Patriot met eventual state champion Fairmont last November in a Class AA quarterfinal game. After a close first half, Fairmont pulled away for a 43-15 victory.
It was then and there that Lilly knew what he had to do.
“I’ve given them the biggest compliment I can give them,” Lilly said. “They helped us get where we are at right now. One, we knew how important home field advantage was. And two, they spread the ball around. I know a lot of people think (running back) Atticus (Goodson) carried the load for us and he did, the year before, when he carried the ball 34, 35 times a game.”
But seeing the way Fairmont moved the ball around the field, showing the propensity for the big strike, in the second half of that playoff game convinced Lilly that he had to develop a passing game.
“We really worked hard and forced ourselves at times when we didn’t want to, to spread that ball around,” Lilly said. “We kind of used that as a gauge, we said, ‘Hey, if we want to get to the semifinals, or the finals like Bluefield and Fairmont we’re going to have to be able to throw the ball, spread people out.”
It wasn’t so much a wholesale change in styles.
Independence isn’t necessarily running the Fairmont offense.
We don’t run anything like they run,” Lilly said. “(Assistant coach Mark) Sampson, he does a great job. He had two Kennedy Award candidates at quarterback (Connor Neal and Gage Michael). He’s smarter than we are when it comes to the passing game.
“We got our own system, and we do our own thing. When you got a guy in the backfield like Atticus you’re tempted to just turn around and hand the ball to him.”
Last year Independence ran the ball 80 percent of the time. This year - and the number went up in Patriots 34-20 win against Bluefield when they ran 56 plays, 53 of them runs – and this year it’s 77.3 percent.
With a passing attack the Patriots accomplish two goals.
They can keep teams from stacking the line of scrimmage with eight, nine defenders in the box to contain Goodson. And two, they can now win with the passing attack.
Last season in a Covid-shortened season the Patriots averaged 311.6 yards per game rushing, and 9.2 yards per carry (272-2,493-39 rushing touchdowns). In this year’s 11-0 season, the Patriots are averaging 355.9 yards per game, and 10.4 yards per rush (374-3,915-63 touchdowns).
The fact that the Patriots have big play receivers in Cyrus Goodson (21-505-7) and Trey Bowers (20-478-7) and Judah Price (8-251-4) who can stretch the field and a quarterback in lefty Logan Phalin who has thrown for 1,198 yards and 20 touchdowns has obviously aided the rushing attack.
And the Patriots can win games with the passing game.
At Nicholas County in October the Grizzlies did a good job slowing the Patriots rushing attack, limiting the Patriots to a season-low 220 yards, but Phalin threw four touchdown passes – two to Price and two to Goodson, to help the Patriots knock out the Grizzlies 57-21.
In the Class AA quarterfinals, Roane County led the Patriots 8-7 into the fourth quarter when Phalin and Price hooked up on a 66-yard scoring pass that ultimately was the winning score.
That’s the offense that Independence will take to the Island Friday for another shot at the powerful Polar Bears.
Lilly laughed and said he has not in fact sent Fairmont coach Nick Bartic a thank you note for the extra push to open it up a little, a fact that Lilly said has got them to this point.
“No, no,” Lilly said. “He whipped our hind end, and he knows it, and we know, but we got another shot and another chance.”