Like sister, like sister, like sister

Elysia Salon laughs when she thinks back to playing tennis with her older sisters, Sofia and Maria.
Sometimes they would help her out. At other times? Well ...
"Sometimes they would get annoyed with me, so then they were just like, 'Leave me be,'" she said, smiling.
That is, of course, the nature of most sibling relationships. But one thing is for certain with the Salon trio — they win championships.
Elysia, a senior winding down her career at Woodrow Wilson, won the Class AAA Region 3 No. 1 singles championship on Monday. She carries a 23-2 record into the state tournament May 12-14 at the Kanawha City Community Center and Charleston Catholic High School.
Her tight 9-7 victory over Jeeya Patel of George Washington allowed her to join Sofia and Maria as Region 3 champions.
They all came a long way from their beginnings, during their days at Camp Glade Day Care. The children would play tennis under the watchful eye of Glade Springs tennis pro Bud Vredeveld.
"We just kind of got started with that," Salon said. "Our dad (EJ) would join. We would just do some lessons here and there with Mr. Bud. It just kept going."
Salon has enjoyed success at the state tournament. She was the state runner-up at No. 4 singles as a freshman and last year again earned all-state status as a semifinalist at No. 1.
"Elysia is the last member of the (finger quotes) trilogy," Flying Eagles coach Bernard Bostick said. "I'm not picking who is the best in that family; they all have their own special traits. But she's special."
What makes her effective, Bostick said, is her versatility and ability to adapt.
"It's kind of neat, because she reacts in any way that the player is that she's playing," Bostick said. "If you want to push the ball — in other words, just get it back and not really do anything other than get it back — she can do that better than they can. If you want to moon ball it, which is basically lobbing the ball up 40, 50 feet in the air, she'll do that. I've seen her do that until the other player gets so mad that they hit it into the net, or they try to do something (ill-advised). She can serve and volley, she can play the net.
"She's playing the best she can possibly play, I believe. And it's in every facet of the game. ... It's almost instinctive what she knows and when to do it."
Then, there's the mental aspect, which Bostick took an amusing approach in explaining.
"When I first met her, Sofia was playing — and I think we were in states — and she would come to matches. She was in grade school and she was just one of those little cute kids who could also be very irritating," he said with a smile. "And she's developed that into an art that really helps her game now. She gets out here and when she plays with the guys, she gets under their skin. I guess you call it 'gamesmanship.' But she can make them hit the ball wrong, and get mad and hit it too hard. It's kind of funny, really."
Salon laughs at the description. She can be intense if the situation calls for it.
"Only when I need to be, I guess," she said. "If I'm against opponents that, I don't know, are more on the not-so-nice side, that will come out sometimes. I don't enjoy it, but once I'm into it, it's like, it's started."
Tennis in the Salon family isn't limited to the sisters. EJ has been a big help on the court, and mom Deena has been a mother figure to more than only her daughters.
"When you get the Salons, you get the mom, and the mom is almost one of the best parts," Bostick said. "Because for six years that I've had them, she's always been the one to make sure everybody's got something to eat, make sure everybody's got something to drink. She makes sure when we're leaving that we've got breakfast or we've got dinner in the evening. Ice cream even, sometimes. It's crazy.
"When you say 'team mom,' it's Deena's picture in the dictionary."
Salon has no little sisters to prepare for title No. 4. She has, however, helped to mentor talented freshman Abby Dillon.
"Yes," Bostick said, "and they all did that. Our girls have kind of always been like that. If you're a senior, you've just got to be a leader."
Salon and Dillon became friends as members of Woodrow's regional champion volleyball team last fall. Now they are partners at No. 1 doubles, in which they qualified as region runner-up. Dillon also qualified as runner-up at No. 2 singles.
"Any time I see her with anything she needs help with, I'll give her some advice here and there, just small stuff that I've picked up in my time," Salon said. "It's fun playing with her because our personalities mesh well, too, which is fun."
Bostick believes Salon can have another successful run in Charleston. He noted several freshmen have emerged around the state and will provide challenges.
Salon plans to have fun and take it as it comes.
"I have conflicting feelings," she said. "I'm excited, but I also know the competition up there is crazy. When we went up to Martinsburg (for a full weekend of tennis), I didn't realize how many freshmen came up that are just so good.
"I've heard about people beating people and I'm just like, I don't know what's going to happen up there. It's just going to be a surprise."
