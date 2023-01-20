By all accounts, Micah Thomas and Ethan Hunt are about as close as friends can be. No matter the activity, it usually seemed if you saw one, you saw the other.
“They were born a couple of months apart and spent their early childhood together all the time," said Charles Hunt, Ethan's dad and their basketball coach at Victory Baptist. "At the church together and in the nursery together. They’ve been at Victory together. I coached both of them in Upward Basketball as very young kids.”
“We’ve been friends since we were kids. Our moms got us together when we were 1 or 2 years old to hang out together," Thomas said. "We’ve been playing ball together since first grade. We were on the same (Upward) team in first grade and Charles Hunt coached us. And then we played together again in fifth grade and have been playing ever since then.”
It's that bond that has helped make them a formidable duo for the Saints, who have benefited from their familiarity. Thomas and Hunt are the team's leading scorers as Victory looks to win an elusive state championship in about a month's time.
Going into Friday's game at Elk Valley Christian, Thomas was averaging 21.1 points and Hunt was right behind him at 19.1.
“I remember whenever we were real young we had baby pictures together," Hunt said. "We’ve always been in each other’s lives. It’s been enjoyable. We’ve always played basketball together, even whenever it wasn’t with school. I’d go over to his house and play ball. It’s been great.
“I think that it helps our communication. We’re able to talk to each other and tell each other whatever we want. We’re able to read each other a little bit. Passing the ball, I know where he’s going. Passing me the ball, he probably knows where I’m going. Having that communication, I can rely on him.”
Thomas agrees.
“It definitely helps because we can kind of read each other better. I know what he’s going to do most of the time, and I’m sure he feels the same way about me," he said. "If I need to talk to him or say something to him, I can do that and he’s not going to take offense to it, and he can do the same with me. That’s very important on the basketball court. Communication is a big thing in basketball.”
“There’s definitely a familiarness with each other," Charles Hunt said. "They can usually count on each other to be in that spot. They have a pretty good skillset. Both are 1,000-point scorers.
“Micah is more of a slasher. He’s a good offensive rebounder, gets a lot of putbacks. He’s an athletic guy. Ethan, as a junior, he’s more of an outside perimeter shooter. He has really worked on his inside game a little bit and can do that.
"It’s a good friendship and hopefully it can continue on.”
The dynamic might look a little different this time next year. Even though they are nearly the exact age, Thomas is a senior and plans to attend a Christian college — and, of course, play basketball if possible.
When this year is up, Thomas will likely find himself as the team's all-time leading scorer. He reached 1,000 career points during the 2022 postseason.
A year later, he just might be passed up on that list by his good friend. Hunt hit the 1,000-point mark last month and later set a team record with nine 3-pointers in a win over Morgantown Christian.
But the focus for both players lies beyond individual achievements.
“It’s been really enjoyable. It’s been great," Thomas said of his career. "To play with a great Christian atmosphere has been the best part for me, and to play with guys who have the same desire to serve the Lord and please Him with their life.”
“Honestly it doesn’t mean much until the end of the year," Hunt said. "We’re trying to win a championship. I don’t really look on that. I’m more focused on the end of the year. My game and the team’s game. Trying to be the best we can be.”
There's certainly unfinished business on the court. The Saints have come close to winning championships but have come up empty three times during Thomas' and Hunt's time.
“We played in the championship game in eighth grade and lost. Two years ago we played in the championship game and lost. Last year we played in the championship game and lost," Thomas recounted. "This year we’re hoping to win two championships — the CAT (West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament) and the WVCEA (West Virginia Christian Education Association). There’s not a team in the CAT we can’t beat and there’s not a team in the CEA we can’t beat. We have to play to our potential.”
“It’s been rough," Hunt said, "but we should be able to climb the mountain this year.”
