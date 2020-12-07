Liberty's Workman earns COTY honors

Mark Workman's first two years as the head coach at Liberty yielded almost no success on the field.
He started his career with a 19-game losing streak that was snapped when the Raiders beat Wyoming East in the final game of the 2018 season, giving him 0-10 and 1-9 seasons to start his career. But those losses were the building blocks for success.
That final win was the first of what would be a four-game win streak as the Raiders started 3-0 in 2019 before finishing 4-6.
Tasting success and learning to manage it was the final block in completing a turnaround.
This year he guided his team to a 6-0 record in the regular season as the Raiders hosted a playoff game for the first time in school history.
For his efforts, Mark Workman has been named the Register-Herald Coach of the Year by the R-H sports writers.
As someone who's coached Workman, coached against him and coached for him, the honor comes as no surprise to his defensive coordinator Mark Montgomery.
Montgomery coached Workman his first two years as a player at Clear Fork before the school was closed and Workman moved to Marsh Fork where Montgomery took over as the head coach during Workman's junior and senior seasons. He then, as the head coach at Independence in 2017, coached against Workman when the Raiders were 0-10 and took the job on his staff the following season.
"He coached with me when I was the middle school coach at Independence and he played for me so I've always known him pretty well," Montgomery said. "I knew what type of person he was. He took the softball program at Liberty and turned it into a good team. He knows what it takes and he was that type of player and just a competitor. I knew even then he'd get it turned around and this year he did that."
Normally when a team goes from one end of the spectrum to another, there's a massive change, whether it's a philosophy change, personnel change or schematic change but that wasn't the case with Liberty this past season. In fact the Raiders' success largely came because Workman stuck to his guns and was patient. That patience was rewarded as the same kids he came in with were the ones that reaped the benefits of what he preached.
"Not much changed at all," Montgomery said. "He stuck to his guns telling the kids that we needed to be winners in the weight room, winners in practice and compete in everything we did. That's the way it's been from the first day I joined him in his second season. Probably a day doesn't go by that he doesn't tell the kids that we win games in the weight room. This nucleus of seniors we had this year, they were those freshmen on that 0-10 team. He got them to stay the course and they did everything he asked them and he's stayed the course with them. He's always positive with them, he has a great relationship with them too.
"We're all from that part of the county. The schools we went to don't exist anymore, but they're all a part of Liberty. It means a little more to us and he bleeds that over to the kids and they identified with that. He coached a lot of their brothers and played with some of their parents, but he hasn't changed. He has a lot of passion for the school and you can see that. He's always stuck to his guns and made them believe."
His ability to relate to his players played a big role in the turnaround.
Despite starting 0-19, stringing together a couple of wins, especially at the start of the 2019 season, opened the eyes of the players and gave them a glimpse of what could be.
"He never gave up on us," starting quarterback Isaac Atkins said. "Even when we were down he kept pushing us because he knew the potential we had. He never gave up on us and always believed in us from the start. As a freshman I struggled on the team and we all did to be honest. Being able to get those wins as a junior, it just flipped everything around for us and made us want to win because we saw what he was saying all along was true. This year it all started clicking and we were a really good team.
"Last year we started undefeated and coach made sure we didn't get a big head. He wanted us to learn and go into each football game with the mentality to play your best and if we execute, we'll win. That's just what he got into our minds and it helped us."
Workman's belief and confidence weren't just infectious to his players, but also his staff.
Montgomery noticed that years ago and elected to make the move to his staff despite finishing 6-4 at Indy the year before while the Raiders were in-between 0-10 and 1-9 campaigns. It required a leap of faith but Montgomery believed in Workman's ability to build a winning culture and now the program has reaped the results of what Workman has built.
"He was a big part in me taking this job," Montgomery said. "When I first started out in coaching my dream was to have a lot of players that decided to be teachers and coaches and decided to come back and coach with me. My good friend Dave Walker who coached at Martinsburg, a lot of the players on his staff who coached for him also played for him there and at East Hardy. I always thought that was neat and as you get older, your relationships you have with your staff is just as important as the one you have with you kids, so I knew we would have that here at Liberty. He treats me like I'm the head coach. He runs everything by me and sometimes I'll tell him whatever he wants is fine, but that's the kind of coach he is. He wants to run things by you. I just try to stay out of the way.
"Even at times when it's not his fault we've lost, he still takes the blame and that's made us want to do good for him. I'm almost speechless I'm so happy for him. He rally deserves this for everything he's been able to do."
