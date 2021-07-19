Liberty’s A.J. Williams came into his freshman year of high school full of promise and potential. By the end of his first full season, he had more than lived up to the hype.
Williams averaged 16.6 points, with 61 3-pointers, and he was 35-of-50 at the free throw line for the 10-12 Raiders.
It was one of the greatest freshman seasons at the Glen Daniel school.
Over the next two seasons, through no fault of his own, Williams has struggled to stay healthy.
With his senior year approaching, Williams hopes this is the season he can return to health.
“I worked it out, I’ve only played like two complete seasons,” Williams said Monday during a break at the Shady Spring Summer Shootout. “So I’ve pretty much gotten a whole season taken away with (last season’s) corona and then a broken arm my sophomore year.”
As a sophomore he suffered a broken arm against Wyoming East that cost him 10 games.
Then last year’s season was cut to 10 games for Liberty, taking away 12, and he also missed two when he was sick.
Still, he certainly lived up to his credentials as one of the area’s top players when he was healthy.
Despite missing half the season his sophomore year, he averaged 17.4 points per game with 35 3s and he shot 73.1 percent from the free throw line (30 of 41).
Although he appeared in just eight games last season, Williams averaged 19.4 points per game with eight 3s and he was 25-of-35 from the line (71.4 percent).
He appeared in just 20 games total in the last two years. In those two years he had averages close to what he had as a freshman, scoring 364 points (18.2) with 43 3s and he was 55-of-76 at the line.
In true Raider fashion, he did battle back in both those seasons and finished the year.
As a sophomore he returned in the sectional tournament against Wyoming East, the team against which he was injured, and he had 12 points, including a pair of 3s and a slam dunk.
“My arm wasn’t healed yet,” Williams said, a grin crossing his face. “I probably shouldn’t have done that, but we’ll live with it. I was just happy to get back on the court with my team and see what we could do.”
In three seasons, or 42 games in Williams’ case, the rising senior has averaged 17.4 points per game, with 104 3s (he hit his 100th against Oak Hill last season) and he has 35 career double-figure games. Of those, 16 have gone for 20 or more and he had a career-high 41 against Van in last year’s season opener.
Given that he has 730 career points, it stands to reason had he not been injured and based on his averages, he would have already passed 1,000 for his career.
Williams hopes to attain that mark this season.
“Sure, I’m going to try to hit it but it’s not really the top priority, because I want to get to (the state tournament),” Williams said. “But that would be a great bonus if I could get that.”
He felt the Raiders had a team to make a run last season. The Raiders felt they got a raw deal in seeding at No. 3, despite beating the lone section foe they faced in Mingo Central, and their three losses were to Class AAAA Oak Hill and Class AAA Independence and Lincoln County.
Williams agrees, to a point.
“Oh, 100 percent,” Williams said. “I can’t even remember what it was but I remember everybody being mad about it. But it’s whatever, honestly. You can’t change it.”
The Raiders beat Mingo again but lost to Chapmanville, which meant a trip to Bluefield and the always tough Brushfork Armory. The Raiders lost to Bluefield 51-41.
The Raiders lost some key pieces and Williams was matter-of-fact about work that needs to be done.
“Right now we’re not even close,” he said, and the Raiders were 0-3 at the Shady Summer Shootout Monday. “As the season goes on, people are going to start knowing their roles and doing their roles, and we’re going to be a lot better.”
Williams is currently on the radar of several schools and has a couple of summer visits lined up and has also been playing travel ball with Team Crucial, which is made up of mostly Greater Beckley Christian players.
“We’re pretty good,” he said. “We’ve got me, Rye (Gadd, from Webster), Kaden (Smallwood, GBC), B.J. (Mitchell, GBC) and Jordan McInnis (GBC) underneath. We usually win the tournaments we're in or win the Silver Bracket (one loss)."
Records from the Shady Shootout: Graham (3-0), Greenbrier East (3-0), Shady Spring (3-0), Greater Beckley (2-0), Bluefield (2-1), Tyler Consolidated (2-2), Greenbrier West (1-2), PikeView (1-2), Independence (0-4), Liberty (0-3), Wyoming East (0-3).
Tyler Consolidated made the long trip from the northern panhandle to play in the tournament. The team features Class A first-team all-stater Caleb Strode.
“Every year we take a tea trip, and this is a hotbed for high school basketball,” said coach Steve Nutter, a former coach at Webster and Richwood (girls). “We came down and stayed in a hotel in Beckley last night. It was a quality day for our kids. We played well against Wyoming East and in the second half of the Shady Spring game. We can build on every bit of basketball we get to play.”