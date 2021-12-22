Liberty's Williams high school career cut short by injuries

A.J. Williams threw the ball against the wall right outside the Oak Hill cafeteria, caught it off the carom and sighed.
“Crazy,” he said.
The Liberty senior was talking about his basketball career, cut short by injuries and a pandemic.
The latest was the cruelest blow. When he sustained a knee injury in the Raiders scrimmage against Nicholas County at Shady Spring on Dec. 4, it was hoped it was just a meniscus that, though bad enough given Williams’ four-year hoops resume, would allow him at least some semblance of a senior season.
It wasn’t meant to be.
Williams found out last week that he will in fact miss the entire season, with an anterior cruciate ligament tear, meniscus tear and a micros fracture in his tibia.
He met with Dr. Chad Lavender in Huntington on Monday, his season shut down even before it got started.
To say he is used to it would be an understatement.
As a sophomore, he missed 10 games due to a broken wrist he suffered against Wyoming East.
Last season, he missed two games for what was described as non-COVID illness but also missed over half the games when the team was shut down for close to a month over two quarantines and he was limited to eight games.
Missing well over half of a player’s career games by injury would be enough for most to ask, why me?
“Yeah, but it is what it is,” he said. “You can’t change it. It’s been rough. I just have to keep my mind right and focus on the bigger picture – going on to college and playing.”
“I’ll tell you what, the character that kid has is unmatched by any kid you’ll ever meet,” said his coach, Chad Williams, who is also his uncle. “Of course, he is down a little bit, but he’s been there for every practice. He’s been there on the bench; he’s trying to coach from the bench and trying to coach the boys in practice to try to help them understand what they can do better. You can’t find kids with character like that anymore.”
Fortunately, he has done more than enough when he was healthy and during summer play that he will get a chance to move on to the next level.
“I’ve got a couple who are still in contact, and they text regularly,” Williams said.
When healthy he had great numbers at Liberty, including a complete season in 2018-19 when he averaged 16.4 points per game. He led the team in scoring when he was healthy and was just 270 points from 1,000 for his career.
“It sucks, but I think everyone knows what I’m capable of,” Williams said. “I’m not really worried to much about that, though. It would be nice. But …”
He remembers the latest injury all too well.
“I was running and then it felt like somebody just kicked my knee inward,” Williams said. “I just felt a snap. I knew something bad was wrong.”
Lavender was also the doctor for another high-profile area athlete, Shady Spring’s Brady Green, injured in football season and forced to miss his sophomore basketball season.
Williams plans on helping his uncle do a little coaching and staying in as good shape as he can why he rehabs.
“I’m going to help (his Liberty teammates) as much as I can, give them my thoughts,” Williams said. “Just try to keep my mind right and get in the weight room and work on my upper body and try to stay in shape.”
Williams said that Dr. Lavender will perform surgery on his wounded knee on Feb. 9.
“I don’t know, I’ve had bad luck my whole career (at Liberty) it feels like,” Williams said. “I just have to keep moving forward and hopefully I’ll play at the next level.”
He certainly has earned that.