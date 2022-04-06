Liberty's Drennen earned invitation to Scott Brown Classic

Adam Drennen doesn’t necessarily dwell on the past, but he does wonder what if.
What if Liberty hadn’t lost A.J. Williams, one of the area’s top payers, to a pre-season knee injury?
What if the Raiders hadn’t been limited to just eight games during the Covid season of 2020-21, his junior season?
They are viable questions.
Williams was a second-team all-state player in eight games as a junior during that Covid-interrupted season. He had been an honorable mention pick as a sophomore, despite losing nearly half the season to a broken wrist.
The sky seemed like the limit as the senior season was about to unfold, only to come to an abrupt halt at Shady Spring during an early morning scrimmage on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The season could have gone sideways, but Drennen steadied it, though it took some getting used to early in the season.
“I grew up playing with A.J. and to not have him here for the last season, it just did feel right,” Drennen said. “When we lost him, it was a blow to the team. With a player like that I feel like we could have gone further than we did. I just wanted to help us any way I could to try and get where we wanted to go.”
As it was the Raiders ran all the way to a second straight appearance in the Class AA Region 3 co-final, where they fell to Wyoming East. It was the perfect illustration of what he meant to the team, scoring 13 of the team’s 22 halftime points in what was eventually a 61-45 loss.
“Any time you lose, I don’t feel like you can look at it as a success,” Drennen said. “But we did as well as we could.”
The year before they lost to Bluefield at Brushfork.
Then there was Covid season of 2020-21.
“We had a good team and I feel like if we had been able to play some games (the Raiders had just six regular season games, one of the fewest amounts in the state that season, due to Covid) we could have had a nice run,” Drennen said. “When we lost to Bluefield we were without a couple of players because of Covid and we were right there, we just didn’t get it done in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like there were some missed opportunities,” Drennen said, summing up his career. “At Liberty we are a pretty underrated school. We didn’t get a chance to go to state’s during my career and I don’t know when the last time is Liberty went to the state tournament (1995 when coach Chad Williams was a player). The games that I’ll remember are the ones where we went in and competed when nobody thought we had a chance.”
His coach, Chad Williams, said he will remember Drennen for another reason.
“When AJ went down, I had a talk with Adam,” Williams recalled. “And I told him that he was going to have to take on more of the scoring load, he was going to be the one that all the guys looked to, that her was going to draw the (opponents) top defensive assignment. And he did that. He averaged a double-double despite being double teamed, and times triple-teamed.”
And he became a leader.
“I think we would have seen this his junior year if we hadn’t been limited to six regular season games because of Covid,” Williams said. “He was just starting to realize how dominant he could be in the paint.”
Williams was elated to find out Drennen had been selected to play in the area’s spring all-star basketball classic, the Scott Brown Memorial at Shady Spring High School’s Dave Wills Gymnasium. The boys game tips off at about 4:30 p.m. after a 3-point shootout and slam-dunk contest. There will be a girls game at about 2:30, after the girls 3-point shootout which begins at 2 p.m.
“He deserved that Scott Brown Classic invitation as much as any player who received one,” Williams said. “He took this team and put it on his back, and he carried us. Especially when AJ went down. He stepped up and became a leader.”
And, he produced, averaging 16.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, helping him earn Class AA second-team all-state honors.
Drennen to is happy to be playing in the game for the Class AA-A starts against their counterparts in Class AAAA-AAA.
“It’s an honor especially with all the great players that have been picked to play in it,” Drennen said. “It is another opportunity to play here and with and against some really great talent.”
One of the he said he is looking forward to playing with is Poca’s reigning two-time state player of the year Isaac McKneely, who is headed to the University of Virginia.
“I’ve seen him play before and her is a great player,” Drennen said. “Just getting to play with him and they guys on our team and play against all the great players on the other team is an honor.”
Drennen said he plans on attending a technical school after graduation with his intent to become a Lineman.