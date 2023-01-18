It would not be totally accurate to say Karlie Osborne didn’t know what she was getting into.
When Cole Blankenship, about to begin his first season as Liberty’s head wrestling coach, put the word out that he was looking for girls to join the team, she took him up on the invitation. Although she had never competed, Osborne comes from a wrestling family. Her uncle Matt is the head coach at Woodrow Wilson, where her cousin Ethan is the state’s top-ranked Class AAA 157-pounder, and his brother Landon is wrestling well at Park Middle School. And her sister Kendall is dating former Liberty wrestler Jeff Bowles, who now wrestles at WVU Tech.
She’s been around the sport, but the thing about wrestling is you can’t get a true appreciation for it until you’ve spent time in the mat room, and experienced the exposure of one-on-one competition.
She soon found that out.
“Yeah, I would say I’m competitive. But it’s kind of different with wrestling,” Osborne said. “I usually am a cheerleader, so when you take cheerleading and wrestling, it’s just very different. Usually it’s a team thing, but when you’re out on the mat it’s a ‘self' thing. You have to be there by yourself and you have to rely on yourself.”
The Liberty cheer squad is 15 members strong, all on the sideline supporting the Raiders together. But the individual aspect of wresttling took some adjustment time for Osborne.
“Pretty tough. The first week, I don’t know. I didn’t think I was going to stay with it,” she said. “It’s just such a competitive sport and it’s hard. Especially for girls wrestling dudes. It’s just a big difference.”
She decided to stick it out, and has improved dramatically in only a year’s time. She has won multiple matches, a pair of tournament championships and last year took home a third-place finish at the girls state tournament.
“You could call her a natural, right?,” Blankenship said. “She is just sort of a naturally gifted wrestler. I’m super proud of the progress she has made.”
“I think I’ve gotten a lot better,” Osborne said. “I can think more and realize positions I’m in from the first year to now. So, yeah, big change.”
There is that issue of “wrestling dudes.” The push to increase the number of girls participating in wrestling and sustaining the interest enough to sanction it as an official sport in West Virginia is ongoing, but that point has not yet been reached. That means girls continue to wrestle boys on a weekly basis and are usually overmatched.
Osborne remembers her first time wrestling a boy.
“It was nerve-racking, for sure, but I was happy with it,” she said. “First match I did pretty good. I lasted to the second round.”
And that likely contributed not only to her improvement, but also her confidence, even in her first year. So much so that she and Maddy Lucas — the only other girl to join Osborne last season — took to the halls of Liberty to recruit new girls this season.
“Karlie and Maddy Lucas both were super important in getting other girls to come out because they were able to say, ‘It’s not as scary as you may think. We actually had fun,’” Blankenship said. “So that definitely helped our recruiting a lot.”
It actually wasn’t that hard for Osborne.
“This year I started on the cheer team here, so when wrestling (season) started to come around I just asked a bunch of girls on our team,” she said. “And now our team’s full of a bunch of cheerleaders.”
She found four takers in Lucy Farris, London Cook, Rylei Belcher and Jenna Panossian. Rounding out the team is Kassidi Richardson, forming a formidable group of seven who have finished runner-up in both all girls tournaments they have wrestled in.
Osborne won the 138-pound championship in both and has not been defeated by a girl this season.
Her last chance to test herself in an all girls tournament will come Feb. 11 at the fourth annual West Virginia Girls State Tournament in Parkersburg. Last year she was third at 140 and lost to Greenbrier East’s Micah Fisher, a three-time state champion who now wrestles for the women’s team at University of the Cumberlands.
Osborne took the loss as a way to further improve.
“That was really what made me work harder, though,” she said. “I saw her throwing legs. That was one of her main moves on me. So ever since, I’ve wanted to throw legs.
“I think it just inspired me to be a better wrestler as a girl. I’ve seen where she’s gone and how popular she is in wrestling. It encourages me more to get out there and be a better wrestler.”
Blankenship has enjoyed coaching Osborne and sees big things for the junior.
“She was super excited to come out and try the sport. It’s something that she really took to pretty quickly and she’s been improving super fast really quick,” he said. “I think she’s in a good position to compete for a state title this year.”
