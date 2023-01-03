Liberty outscored the Richwood Lumberjacks by double figures in every quarter to easily win the opening game of the New River CTC Invitational 96-50 Tuesday on the Dave Barksdale Court at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Jalen Cook led the Raiders with 28 points and 10 rebounds as they improved to 5-2 on the season. Cook hit 13 of 16 shots in the game
Connor Cantley had 18 points and ReSean Simms 14 points and seven rebounds.
Liberty shot 59 percent (44 of 75) from the floor in tallying a season-high 96 points. Richwood led briefly in the first quarter before an 8-0 run late in the first quarter gave the Raiders a 10-point lead and they never looked back.
Shooting was not an issue for the Lumberjacks, who shot 50 percent in the first half. Getting the ball into the front court to shoot it was. Liberty had several steals that led to quick baskets as the lead increased throughout the half after leading 27-17 at the end of the first quarter on the strength of that 8-0 run.
The way Grant Russell was shooting, from way downtown, Richwood didn’t have to always move the ball far. The lanky Lumberjack had three 3s from at least 30 feet in the first half and finished 6 of 9 from range and a team-best 20 points. Trae Trivollette had 12 and Cooper Donahue 10.
Richwood
Grant Russell 7-13 0-0 20, Trae Trivollette 6-8 0-0 12, Cooper Danahue 4-7 1-3 10, Dacota O’Dell 0-7 1-2 1, Aiden Miller 1-5 1-2 3, Robert Crowder 0-0 0-0 0, Skyler Broyles 0-10-0 0, Spencer Dalton 0-1 1-2 1, Adryan Frame 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 19-44 4-9 50
Liberty
Kris Bowman 4-6 0-0 8, Jalen Cook 13-16 0-0 28, Conner Cantley 7-11 4-9 18, ReSean Simms 7-12 0-2 14, Ethan Williams 3-11 0-0 8, Colten Acord 1-3 0-0 2, Walker Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Jaden Acord 4-5 0-0 8, Riley Marty 3-6 0-0 6, Kevin Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Aiden Scarbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Dallas Maynard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 44-75 4-11 96
R 17 11 8 14 - 50
L 27 21 24 24 - 96
Three-point field goals – R: 8-20 (Russell 6-9, Trivollette 0-1, Donahue 1-2, O’Dell 0-2, Miller 1-4, Broyles 0-1, Frame 0-1). L: 4-11 (Cook 2-3, E. Williams 2-6 C. Acord 0-1, Scarbrough 0-1). Rebounds – R: 26 (Donahue 6), O’Dell 5), L: 37 (Cook 10, Simms 7). Assists – R: 9 (O’Dell 4), L: 16 (Bowman 4, E. Williams 4), Steals – R: 1 (Miller), L: 18 (Cook 4, Cantley 4, Simms 4). Fouled out – None.
Oak Hill 60, Webster County 36
Oak Hill took command early and cruised to a 60-36 victory against Webster County.
Tied at 7-7, Oak Hill went on a long 13-0 run spanning the first and second quarters in handing the Highlanders their first loss of the season.
Defense keyed the run, and the win, coach Benitez Jackson said.
“I think our defense played really well,” Jackson said. “We had a couple lapses there, but I thought our guards did a pretty good job pressuring the ball, keeping the ball out of the lane and making them take jump shots. Them taking long shots allowed us to get out in transition.”
And the Red Devils took advantage.
Trevor Kelly was active inside and led Oak Hill with 20 points and 12 rebounds. He also did a good job defensively inside helping handcuff the Highlanders' post tandem of Rayden Triplett and Riley Clevenger, who were a combined 8 of 27 shooting for 20 points. Kelly was 9 of 11 shooting in the game.
Guard Malachi Lewis added 18 points and seven rebounds and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 14 (he was 6 of 8 from the field in the game) and had seven assists.
Oak Hill outrbounded Webster 35-22 and Omar Lewis had five steals and five assists.
Triplett had 15 for Webster (now 7-1) and Logan Leichliter added 11.
Oak Hill is 4-4.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 6-19 2-2 15, Logan Leichliter 4-8 0-0 11, Riley Clevenger 2-8 0-0 5, Dakota Blankenship 2-7 1-2 5, Kyle McMillion 0-2 0-0 0, Noah Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Aiden Amos 0-1 0-0 0, Ashton Moll 0-1 0-0 0, Zachary McCourt 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Hardway 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-58 3-4 36
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Malachi Lewis 7-16 3-4 18, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 6-8 2-4 14, Jeremiah Jackson 2-2 0-0 4, Trevor Kelly 9-11 2-4 20, Jacob Blankenship 0-1 0-0 0, Armonyi Hicks 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Cole Legg 1-2 0-0 2, Cjhanve Minor 1-1 0-0 2, Noah McClung 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-46 7-10 60.
WC 7 8 5 16 - 36
OH 14 12 20 14 - 60
Three-point field goals – WC: 5-21 (Triplett 1-7, Leichliter 3-7, Clevenger 1-4, McMillion 0-1, Miller 0-1, Amos 0-1). OH 1-10 (M. Lewis 1-4, Vargo-Thomas 0-2, Nelson 0-3, Legg 0-1). Rebounds – WC: 22 (Blankenship), OH: 35 (Kelly 12). Assists – WC: 7 (Leichliter 2, Miller 2), OH: 15 (Vargo-Thomas 7, O. Lewis 5). Steals – WC: 6 (Leichliter 4). OH: 9 (Lewis 5). Fouled out – None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.