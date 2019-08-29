Liberty is ready to rock

The story for Liberty volleyball the past few seasons has been close, but not quite.
The Lady Raiders have made their way to the regional round, only to fall just short of their state tournament goal. With six seniors returning and some strong underclassmen, four year starter, Morgan Marty is hoping this will the year.
“We have most of the girls back that I have played with all my life and we have good chemistry,” Marty said. “We have great potential and I think we can make it if everybody has the right mindset which has been an issue for us in the past. I played a lot of club volleyball and learned a lot of new things. Hopefully I can be a leader and pass that along to my team.”
Head coach, Denise Arline, is counting on that senior leadership from Marty and all of her seniors this season.
“(Morgan) is an emotional-type player that brings a lot experience to the table for us and she is an extremely hard worker,” Arline said. “ I have a really strong senior group.”
The seniors joining Marty this year will be Kayla Honaker, Madelyn Stover, Tabitha Richardson, Avalee Taylor and Sydney Clark.
“Kayla is a quiet person, that can be little passive and that is what she was doing on the court,” Arline said.
“In the middle of the season last year, she really broke out for us. Now she is a powerhouse and a big hitter in the middle.”
Stover, who is also a big-time hitter on the softball field, is characterized by Arline as one of her top all-around players, while Richardson is a solid power hitter for Liberty.
“Last year the team would really get down on themselves when they made mistakes and I don’t want them to do that,” Arline said. “We are all going to make mistakes. I haven’t seen much of that so far this year in practice,”
Clark will play primarily as a setter for the Lady Raiders and will work in tandem with Taylor on the back row. Taylor will be playing her first full season for Liberty after moving in just after the season started last year.
“Avalee is tiny, but, she has a lot of power and she is a really solid player for us on the back row,” Arline said. “If you didn’t know she just moved here last year, you would have thought she had played with this group all along. She started a little bit after the season began, but, it looked like she had been with us all along.”
Although the team is senior-dominated, Liberty has several underclassman that add depth to this year’s team, especially in the middle.
Kylie Wallace is sophomore that has been slowed by an injury to start the season, however, Arline describes her as player that loves to play at the net and a powerful middle-hitter.
The Lady Raiders will have two sister tandems this season.
“Fallon Taylor is Avalee’s sister and she is a freshman that has never played volleyball before. You would never know it,” Arline said. “She is mainly working as a setter for us, but, she too will move anywhere we ask her to go, even if she has never played there. They are so much alike, it is not even funny.”
Natalie and Karsey Prichard are the other sister duo for Liberty. Karsey is a sophomore that is a strong player in the middle according to her coach, while freshman Natalie, is one of the team’s best servers.
Arline has also been very pleased with the play of her freshman class.
“Haley Lively is another freshman that is gaining a lot of confidence and her play seems to get better each day,” Arline said. “(The freshman) are all really strong. It is amazing to see freshman step in and play like they have, especially at the high school level where it is a different world. They are not intimidated by the older players.
Junior Lyndsey Stanley is another first year player that played basketball for Arline last year. Stanley will start the season on the sideline due to a hand injury, but, Arline hopes to have her back by mid-season.
“I think we are going to have a great year. The girls have a great attitude and are working hard every day,” Arline said. “One good thing about this team is they will really cheer for each other.”
Liberty opens the season Wednesday, Sept, 4 at Montcalm before returning home the next night to host a tri-match with Summers County and Greater Beckley.
