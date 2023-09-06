Liberty hosted a volleyball tri-match with Independence and Westside on Tuesday.
In the opener, Liberty defeated Westside 25-13, 25-15. Independence then beat the Renegades 25-15, 25-15.
The host Raiders then fell to Independence 25-20, 25-20.
Westside is 1-2 and will visit PikeView on Thursday. Independence improved to 6-4 and will go to James Monroe on Wednesday to take on the Mavericks and Montcalm.
Liberty (4-1) will be at Independence on Thursday to battle the Patriots and Herbert Hoover.
