Ryan Simms ran for three touchdowns and Liberty defeated Logan 20-14, handing the Class AA No. 10 Wildcats their first loss.
Simms scored on runs of 1, 1 and 7 yards. He finished with 22 carries for 78 yards. Logan Doddril ran for 117 yards on 20 carries.
Simms and Jordan Pettry both had an interception, and Andrew Pettry recovered a fumble. Chris Mickey blocked a fumble.
The Raiders (1-1) will visit Clay County next Friday.
Lo 6 8 0 0 — 14
Li 8 6 6 0 — 20
First quarter
Li: Ryan Simms 1 run (Clayton Williams run)
Lo: n/a
Second quarter
Li: Simms 1 run (run failed)
Lo: n/a
Third quarter
Li: Simms 7 run (run failed)