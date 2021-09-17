Ryan Simms ran for three touchdowns and Liberty defeated Logan 20-14, handing the Class AA No. 10 Wildcats their first loss.

Simms scored on runs of 1, 1 and 7 yards. He finished with 22 carries for 78 yards. Logan Doddril ran for 117 yards on 20 carries.

Simms and Jordan Pettry both had an interception, and Andrew Pettry recovered a fumble. Chris Mickey blocked a fumble.

The Raiders (1-1) will visit Clay County next Friday.

Lo     6     8     0     0     —     14

Li     8     6     6     0     —     20

First quarter

Li: Ryan Simms 1 run (Clayton Williams run)

Lo: n/a

Second quarter

Li: Simms 1 run (run failed)

Lo: n/a

Third quarter

Li: Simms 7 run (run failed)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video