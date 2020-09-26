Liberty had been down this same road last year, only to see its perfect season slip away in a 54-40 loss at the hands of Clay County.
The two teams met again Friday night as undefeated combatants, but this time the Class AA No. 9 Raiders were ready to turn the tables on the No. 5 Panthers.
Sparked by four touchdowns from quarterback Isaac Atkins and a strong defensive effort, Liberty sent the visitors home on the wrong end of a 33-0 shutout.
"We told them Friday night after we beat Montcalm, we were in the same spot last year when we rolled into Clay County. Are we going to be pretenders or contenders?" Liberty head coach Mark Workman said. "I am not going to say we are contenders in the state just yet; that remains to be seen. We just can't have a letdown. We put ourselves on the map, now we have to keep going."
After seeing his team struggle through a long two-year losing streak and injuries wreaking havoc on a strong start last year, Workman expressed great pride in his players after the win.
"This is big right here for our program and more importantly for these kids, " Workman said. "We have been on the tail end of this before for the last three years, a bunch of them. For these kids to just never waver in their commitment, their dedication and their work, this is the reward for that."
The explosive Panthers' offense was led by quarterback Grant Krajeski, who had already thrown for 741 yards and eight touchdowns over three games, and running back Elijah Payton.
Clay County wasted no time putting the Liberty defense to the test.
Aided by a tipped ball that found its way into the receiver's hands and a penalty that helped the visitors convert a fourth down try, Clay moved the ball to the Liberty 19-yard line on the opening drive.
The Raiders defense bent, but did not break. Payton was bottled up on first down and the defense forced three straight incomplete passes for a turnover on downs.
"We are a big cover zero team. We decided if we could keep six in the box and control the run with that, it would give us one free (safety) over the top," Workman explained. "That is what we did and the kids played great. You can't harp on one play; you have to go to the next. That is what we preach. The kids adjusted to it in that series and we prevailed."
The defensive stand was a momentum killer for the Panthers and seemed to set the tone for the rest of the night.
"I think if we had converted on the first series, instead of the two or three drops we ended up having, it might have been a different ball game," Clay County head coach Jason Nichols said. "But hats off to Liberty. They wanted it tonight and they came out and took care of what they needed to take care of."
While not getting maybe the same notoriety around the state as Krajeski, Atkins showed from his first series that he would be a force to reckon with all night.
Keyed by a big 15-yard run, Atkins marched his team 81 yards in six plays, capped by a perfect strike to Braden Howell from 37 yards out and a 7-0 lead.
"I will put him up there as one of the best quarterbacks of my time (at Liberty)," Workman said. "We have had a couple of dandies here. Isaac is very intelligent and the kids rally behind him. He is a tough kid and throws a really good ball for us. When we call on him to run it, he will put his nose in there and run it really well. He is a heckuva quarterback."
While the defense was harassing and hurrying Krajeski and bottling up Payton, Atkins and Howell increased the lead to 14-0 on a 57-yard pass on the Raiders' next series.
"We had a pretty good game last week and I think our kids just thought they could just show and put a good team away, but they didn't do what they needed to do tonight," Nichols said.
A fumble inside the five-yard line just before the half prevented Liberty from holding a three-touchdown advantage.
"We harped on two plays," Workman said about the halftime talk. "We harped on the fumble down at the one-yard line. We can't do that. We have to punch that in. We had a holding call on the long run. We can't have mental mistakes. If we are going to be that contender, we can't have that. We told them we were in a good spot and we weren't going to waver from our game plan. We were sticking to it."
Liberty knocked the Panthers back on their heels from the opening drive of the second half.
Big runs from Dustin Workman, Ryan Simms and Logan Dodrill led to a six-yard scamper by Atkins that gave the home team a 21-0 lead.
While the score did not ice the game, a defensive stand late in the quarter on fourth-and short for Clay County arguably could have been the decisive blow.
Seven plays later, Adkins found Dodrill for a 13-yard score and a 27-0 lead. Simms capped the scoring with an 80-yard jaunt in the final quarter.
After giving up 54 points in the loss last year, Workman was especially pleased with the shutout, which included two Shawn Pennington interceptions to preserve the goose egg.
"Coach (Mark) Montgomery does a fantastic job and he has them ready to play every week," Workman said. "These kids have responded to him and his game plan. We have always been this talented, they have just had to play since they were freshmen and sophomores. Now we have that experience and a little more body maturity and they are ready to go."
Liberty is scheduled to go to Wayne next Friday.
CC: 0 0 0 0 — 0
L: 14 0 7 12 — 33
First Quarter
L: Braden Howell 37 pass from Isaac Atkins (Logan Dodrill kick)
L: Howell 57 pass from Atkins (Dodrill kick)
Third Quarter
L: Atkins 6 run (Dodrill kick)
Fourth Quarter
L: Dodrill 13 pass from Atkins (kick blocked))
L: Ryan Simms 80 run (pass failed)
Teams Stats
Rushing:(CC)Elijah Payton 15-66, Krajeski 9-(-22), Andrew Atkins 5-65, Riley Perkins 1-13;(L)Simms 13-139, Atkins 13-76, Dodrill 10-49, Workman 3-4
Passing:(CC)5-21-1-73;(L)Atkins 9-14-0-190
Receiving:(CC)Adkins 2-48, Payton 1-(-3), Atha 2-14, Pritt 1-7 ;(L)Howell 4-136, Dodrill 2-22, Pennington 2-17, Simms 1-15.