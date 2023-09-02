oak hill – Mikey Spack heard the play call, Z Smoke, and the nerves set in.
“That’s a screen to me and I was shaking in my boots,” Spack said. “But I caught it, and it was a great job by the line blocking, and the slots out there blocking, and they gave me a clear hole straight to the end zone and we finished it off.”
What the Red Devils finished off was a 27-26 victory against the defending Class AA state champion Independence Patriots Friday night at John P. Duda Stadium. It was an early-season signature win for Davon Marion’s team.
The loss ended Independence’s winning streak at 14 straight, and it was the first loss in the regular season since Oct. 2, 2020, a string of 20 straight games. The Patriots’ last loss was in the 2021 Class AA state championship game to Fairmont.
Oak Hill quarterback Malachi Lewis battled a couple of bouts with cramps on a humid night and finished with 130 yards passing and four touchdown passes. That is one fewer than the Red Devils had all last season.
“It’s amazing, actually,” Lewis said of the win over Independence and his part in it. “It felt good to bounce back. I had a terrible week last week. Especially on offense. This shows what this offense can do, especially if you execute.”
He almost didn’t make the start. After struggling in the opener last week, he was replaced by Levi Kiszka, who came in and passed for over 100 yards.
“That (was) always a thought. Because Levi has been a quarterback his whole life, never played anything but quarterback,” Marion said.
“Honestly (Independence’s) game plan (is why he went with Marion). I knew they were going to blitz six or seven guys every play and it’s usually middle pressure so we needed a guy who could get out of the pocket and make plays on the edge. That’s what Malachi did. I was just impressed with his resolve and willingness to throw the ball this week. I’m proud of him and the effort he put forth tonight.”
“That was a great football game,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “If you play high school football this is the game you want to play. Sometimes you get the bear and sometimes the bear gets you. We tip our hats to Davon and his kids. They played really hard. I thought our kids played hard. We just came up short.”
After the Spack touchdown gave Oak Hill the lead, the Red Devils still had to make a couple of stops. And the Red Devils did that.
Independence put together a couple of first downs but on fourth-and-1 at the Oak Hill 38, Aaron Higginbotham rode down Trey Bowers inches from a first down.
It didn’t help that Tyler Linksweiler was injured early in the game, suffering a shoulder injury. He returned in the fourth quarter with a sling and said the bone in the shoulder had popped out of place but popped back in and he would likely only miss three to four weeks.
“If it’s fourth-and-1 and you don’t get it, you don’t deserve to win,” Lilly said. “Losing Linksweiler hurt but we had other guys step up. That’s the first time we’ve played four quarters in a while, so we had to learn how to do that. I’m not happy with how we played. I am unhappy with losing.”
Independence got the ball back one more time with seven seconds left but Bowers was flushed from the pocket and had a minimal gain as the clock expired.
Independence did have one big hitter, a 45-yard touchdown pass to Christian Linsksweiler (his first varsity touchdown). But for the most part Independence’s big play was taken away by the Oak Hill defense.
“I hang my hat on being a defensive guy,” said Marion, an All-American at Concord. “We tried to take away the deep ball. We saw they had a receiver (Sylas Nelson) go for over 200 a week ago (203 vs. Liberty). We tried to take that away by giving our corners a little bit of help. And we put six, seven guys in the box to try to slow the run. We tried to contain Bowers. That’s the first time I’ve seen him. He’s a freak athlete. We couldn’t let him throw for 200 and run for 100.”
Bowers finished with 109 yards rushing on 29 carries and threw for 94 and two touchdowns.
The big turn of events in the game came late in the second quarter. After Tyler Linksweiler started the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Spack and Lewis combined on their first touchdown pass to tie the score at 6-6.
But Independence came back, Bowers first finding Dalton Adkins from four yards out and then the bomb to Christian Linksweiler to make it 20-6.
With 3:18 left, Elijah Gray caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Lewis.
Then Lewis had an interception to give Oak Hill the ball back with seconds remaining. They got to the nine and were just able to stop the clock with :00.9 left.
With no time left Lewis rolled right and before being pulled down found his brother Zycheaus, who caught the ball and rolled into the end zone to tie it at 20-20.
“Huge,” Marion said of the brothers-in-arms hookup. “We knew we had one time out left and Malachi scrambled and we’re like, ‘Go down, go down, go down!’ He went down with point-nine. That (TD) was a play that wasn’t in our playbook. If you see something that might work, do it. I’ve been preaching since I got here, I’d rather have a smart football player than the most athletic.”
So, it was designed on the fly, and it worked.
“One of the main things is they schemed us up pretty good,” Lilly said. “They did what they had to do to win.”
Marion said he thought his quarterback’s four touchdowns might be a school record. It’s definitely the most by a Red Devils signal caller in a few years. It was the first four TD passes for Lewis.
J.D. Mauritz finished with 109 yards rushing in the game.
Connor Bradford also had his first 100-yard rushing game with 109. Christian Linksweiler had a fumble and interception in addition to his first varsity touchdown.
Independence is off next week. Oak Hill travels to Princeton, where Marion was defensive coordinator for six years.
Independence 61460-26
Oak Hill 61407-27
First quarter
I – Tyler Linksweiler 8 run (kick failed), 4:55
OH – Mikey Spack 76 pass from Malachi Lewis (kick failed), 3:50
Second quarter
I – Dalton Williams 4 pass from Trey Bowers (Micah Cuthbert kick), 10:14
I – Christian Linksweiler 45 pass from Bowers (Cuthbert kick), 7:38
OH – Elijah Gray 36 pass from Lewis (Jackson Pino kick), 3:18
OH – Zychaeus Lewis 9 pass from Malachi Lewis (Pino kick), 0:00
Third quarter
I – Connor Bradford 6 run (kick failed), 1:42
Fourth quarter
OH – Spack 14 pass from Lewis (Pini kick), 6:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – I: T. Linskweiler 6-29-1, Trey Bowers 26-103, Connor Bradford 19-109-1, Lucas Waddell 2-10, Landon Riddle 1-1, Sylas Nelson 1-(-2). OH: J.D. Mauritz 18-109, Malachi Lewis 5-24, James Green 6-27, Levi Kiszka 1-5, Tyler Ashmore 2-48.
Passing – I: Bowers 9-17-1-94-2. OH Malachi Lewis 6-14-1-130-4.
Receiving – I: Resean Simms 1-7, Lucas Waddell 1-6, Sylas Nelson 4-26, Dalton Adkins 1-6, Dalton Walliams 1-4-1, Christian Linksweiler 1-45-1.
Turnovers – I: C. Christian Linskweiler INT, FR. OH: Elijah Gray INT.
