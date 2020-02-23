"Let them grow" approach

I own a little hillside farm on the top of the Gauley River that I absolutely adore. I feel sorrow for the pioneer who tried to carve out a homestead on this chunk of earth. To be frank, there is not much you can do with the land because most of it is steep, rocky and dark. I’m guessing most folks walked right on past, looking for a better piece of land that lays a little better and was flat enough to at least pull a plow through or fence in a cow or two. Having said that, I am emotionally attached to the hillside and I have spent many hours either walking on it or thinking about how to improve it.
I daydream of being able to plant acres of wildlife food plots, carving out a deep pond and filling it full of bass and bluegills and planting orchards of fruit and nut trees to attract wildlife for miles to the fruitful land. How I would enjoy opening up the canopy by removing lesser trees, allowing the mast trees to flourish and allowing them the best chance for high mast yields. I am envious of tractors, sprayers, fertilizer, lime and bags and bags of seed.
The reality of it is, I have tried a few things to improve the land, with little success. The fruit trees I researched and planted ever so gingerly with love were ripped out of the ground by bears who ate the root ball. They apparently love root balls. I did not know that. The Chinkapin and sawtooth oak trees I planted are still alive and, at this rate, they will be mature and be nut-producing about the time of my retirement party.
Born a natural optimist and finding joy in working with nature (except the bears), I have mostly opted for the do-nothing plan toward deer management — letting them grow to maturity. The old wise words of giving the smaller, younger bucks a pass during the season in hopes that one day the farm holds or grows a dandy mature buck seems reasonable to me (I really would like to plant 400 acres of corn and beans and ride around on a tractor all davy, but it’s not in the cards my farm dealt).
To give merit to my management plan, I spend much time reading what others think about the “let them grow” approach. I was excited to read this report and thought it was relevant enough to share a few of its highlights.
The Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA) released its 12th annual Whitetail Report, a comprehensive update on the status of white-tailed deer, including deer harvest trends through the 2018-19 season, the most recent hunting season with complete deer harvest data available from most whitetail states and Canadian provinces. That season, the national percentage of yearling bucks (1½ years old) in the total antlered buck harvest fell to 30 percent, the lowest ever recorded.
“The fact that less than one in three antlered bucks shot today is 1½ years old is amazing,” said Kip Adams, QDMA director of conservation. “The result is that deer populations are more socially balanced, and of course hunters are seeing and harvesting more adult bucks. The average percentage of the buck harvest that was 3½ years old or older was 37 percent in 2018, which is by far the highest percentage ever reported.”
QDMA’s 2020 Whitetail Report is available for download free on the QDMA website at https://www.qdma.com/2020-whitetail-report/.