Let the games begin: Prep football season starts in earnest Friday

There is no shortage of storylines for the opening week of football, tonight around the area.
There are rivalries in the air and hardware up for grabs
Liberty hosts Independence, the first game on the Raiders' new turf with the Battle of '76 trophy on the line.
Meanwhile, on grass, Westside will pack the Golden Shovel and travel over to New Richmond to take on rival Wyoming East.
Shady Spring will look to mint its own new turf as it hosts Tug Valley and a pretty good competition at quarterback has been resolved after a battle there this summer.
A longstanding opener is back in play this year when Woodrow Wilson hosts Riverside. Quarterback Maddex McMillen is coming off a scrimmage in which he was nearly perfect and is looking for a big year.
Even Covid, a year later, stuck its ugliness into opening night proceedings as a pair of games were called — the huge rivalry game between Graham and Bluefield and Richwood at Webster County.
Anyway, let the games begin:
Independence at Liberty
How to stop running back Atticus Goodson is at the forefront of Liberty’s defensive strategy. It has not worked for many, with Goodson putting together 16 games over 100 yards in his 18-game high school career, including nine straight. Shady Spring held Goodson to a career-low 35 yards and kept him out of the end zone in 2019, the only time she hasn’t scored in a high school game. All he did the next year against the Tigers was put up a career-high 311 yards with six touchdowns.
He did not play as a freshman, but Goodson still has 3,385 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns. He averaged 188.1 yards per game, 11.1 yards per carry.
So Liberty coach Mark Workman isn’t concerned about stopping the Kennedy Award candidate.
“Atticus is going to get his yards,” Workman said. “We have to try to keep it to a minimum and not give up any big plays. That is a job in itself. Once he gets his shoulders squared, he is hard to bring down.”
Coach John H. Lilly said having a Kennedy Award candidate doesn’t alter job one, getting the win.
“I honestly don’t think it’s a big deal to Atticus,” Lilly said. “He’s competitive, almost to a fault and winning (the Kennedy) would be great but he understands that teams are going to stack the box against him, and he wants to do whatever he can to help this team win.”
Which could make the passing game a factor for Independence.
With three receivers back in Cyrus Goodson, Trey Bowers and Judah Price, the weapons are there for new quarterback Logan Phalin.
“Independence is going to be a good team, they have the kind of team I like, the kind of team I think we’ve had here the last couple of years,” Workman said, especially regarding last year’s team that was perfect, 6-0, in the regular season before losing to Herbert Hoover 34-33 in the AA playoffs. “With players like (Cyrus) Goodson, Bower and Judah they have the ability to be multiple.”
Lilly said his passing game isn’t typical of today’s game.
“A lot of teams today go east and west in their pass games,” Lilly said. “We like to go north and south. We’re a vertical passing attack. We’ve had the ability to hit the big play. It’s something we must work on this year to get where we want to be. But I tell people we will pass. Maybe not a lot. Some teams might throw 30 times to get 130 yards, we’re going to throw four or five times to get 130.”
His point is well taken. All three receivers averaged over 20 yards per reception last season during a 6-3 season.
Liberty’s Ryan Simms has had an impressive career himself for Liberty. The only thing missing from the Liberty senior’s resumé a 1,000-yard season. Over the last two seasons Simms has rushed for 1,422 yards and 18 touchdowns.
He and Logan Dodrill are the last men standing from last year’s explosive team that featured several weapons.
“It’s their turn and both guys are going to get enough carries to show that they can shoulder the load,” Workman said.
Like Independence, Liberty has a new quarterback in Clayton Williams.
“The great thing about Clayton is he spent three years behind Isaac (Atkins) and was basically his shadow, so he knows what we want, what we do,” Workman said.
There is also the little issue of payback. Liberty handed the Patriots' their first loss on the Patriots' turf last season, 36-26, in a game where Liberty’s Doddrill scored in four different ways – run, reception, kick return and interception return.
The game kicks off some big expectations at Independence this fall. Lilly doesn’t necessarily see it.
“I think we’re the underdog,” Lilly said. “They have two pretty good football players (Simms and Doddrill) and they are breaking in their new turf field and new uniforms. They are playing a rival at home in a season opener. They are going to be jacked up on Mountain Dew.”
Westside at Wyoming East
The Golden Shovel is being packed up at Westside for the 30-minute trip over to Wyoming East after the Renegades beat their county rival 57-32 at the Burial Ground last season.
In that Covid season the game was on a Tuesday night and both teams’ young quarterbacks shined.
Each team would play one more game after that Sept. 22 matchup.
Jaxon Cogar of Westside accounted for seven touchdowns in that game – rushig for 114 yards and three touchdowns and passing for 171 yards and four touchdowns.
Jackson Danielson had four touchdowns passing in that game, throwing for a career-high 247 yards.
Both return with somewhat different teams.
Westside must replace three explosive playmakers in Daniel Reed, Ethan Blackburn and Spencer Kenney and will do so with, among others, first-year player Noah Lusk and sophomore Ashton Reed. Neither has a varsity reception. Running back Blake Goode will also help out in the pass game.
Wyoming East will try to replace Caleb Bower, who led the team in rushing the last three seasons, with one of Danielson’s favorite targets in Chandler Johnson.
Tug Valley at Shady Spring
Vince Culicerto and the Tigers got a chance to practice on their new turf field Wednesday and had a walk-through on it Thursday.
A drawback after practicing on grass all preseason.
Culicerto laughed.
“We’re not going to whine about it,” he said. “We’re happy to be on the turf. The boys were excited. It’s different but we are getting used to it.”
Culicerto announced that junior Cam Manns will start after a quarterback battle with sophomore Brady Green who transferred back to Shady from Independence.
“We just feel like Cam has that experience starting on the varsity level last year and that was an important factor,” Culicerto said. “He has a better grasp on what we’re trying to do. But Brady is going to help us there as well. It’s really up to Cam how well he plays”
Culicerto said Green will start at tight end and receiver. Manns can also play receiver so both will be on the field.
More a point might be the fact that the Tigers have done well in the run game, after scoring just eight total rush touchdowns last season. In a final scrimmage against Pocahontas County last week the Tigers had four in a 28-0 win.
The run will be better, Culicerto said.
“I have three really good running backs in (Caleb) Whittaker, (Bryson) Pinardo and James Sellards,” Culicerto said. “And our quarterbacks are going to be effective in the run game for us as well.”
Manns and Green each had rushing touchdowns against Pocahontas and Whittaker and Pinardo had the other two.
Riverside at Woodrow Wilson
Last season Maddex McMillen was close to breaking all the passing records at Woodrow, but a Covid-derailed season ruined that.
By the looks of it, McMillen has picked up where he left off. In a quarter and a half against Nitro he was 14-of-15 passing (the incompletion was a drop) for 184 yards and three touchdowns. There will be tougher opponents starting tonight but still. Keynan Cook, who committed to Division I Georgetown, had two of those TD receptions and Mike Miller the other. In a world of shorter defensive backs, the 6-4 Cook and 6-6 Miller can thrive this season
More important than the opponent to coach Street Sarrett was the fact that 10 different players touched the ball in the varsity portion of the final scrimmage, and each had success.
“We have a lot of guys who have played some football and they have endured losing, but last year they had a lot of close losses and they started to see what hard work can do,” Sarrett said. “They worked really hard in the offseason, and I think that hard work is going to be rewarded.”
Nicholas County at Oak Hill
The Red Devils must replace much of their offensive line and a talented runner in Te-amo Shelton, who had 456 yards and eight touchdowns in a limited season last fall.
But coach Dave Moneypenny does have a couple of players back who had 100-yard rushing games in his double wing run-oriented offense. Leonard Farrow put up 104 and a touchdown in a loss to powerful University and Omar Lewis had 155 and a touchdown against Greenbrier East.
It will be fun to see the different ways Moneypenny and staff can use versatile Ethan Vargo-Thomas. Braxton Hall, another versatile performer, is also back.
Chief for Oak Hill is getting its line figured out.
Speaking of backs, Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris and staff have high hopes for Kaleb Clark, who had five touchdowns last fall in a victory against Meadow Bridge.
After being a regular player in the postseason, the Grizzlies missed the playoffs last year.
Other games around the area include Greenbrier East at Point Pleasant, Greenbrier West at Buffalo, James Monroe at Sherman, Midland Trail at Clay County and Van at Meadow Bridge.
l Greenbrier East lost a lot from last year’s squad, including Fulton Walker Award (special teams player of the year) winner Colby Piner, Quentin Wilson and Nate Baker, all of whom participated in the North-South game. But versatile quarterback Monquelle Davis is back (682 rush yards, nine TDs and 772 passing and 10 TDs).
l Greenbrier West might platoon at quarterback, although it appears that Cole Vandall will get more reps simply because Kadin Parker is so valuable in a plethora of positions. This program has been the top Class A team in the area since the return of Toby Harris to the sideline. It’s won 19 games in the last two seasons. Incidentally, along with a talented staff at West they have added former Mountaineer great Owen Schmitt to the sideline.
l Midland Trail starts the season looking for a fifth straight postseason appearance and the return of Thunder and Lightning (running backs Aden Isaacs and Robert Ruffner) is looking to lead the charge in search of that elusive trip to the Island and the Super Six. Ruffner, like Simms at Liberty, is also looking for the one thing that has eluded him, a 1,000-yard season. Isaacs is also one of the top defenders in Class A.
l James Monroe welcomes longtime coach John Mustain back to the sideline and the team is considered a Top 10 Class A squad with 17 starters back and players who can do a multitude of things.
l Meadow Bridge has a 1,000-yard passer returning. That’s right. Passer. Dustin Adkins passed for 1,262 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall, numbers that used to be more like rushing stats at Meadow Bridge.