Avary Bragg had enough and admittedly wanted out of the game.
“She wanted to give up for a minute,” first-year Shady Spring coach Nikki Mays said. “She was getting frustrated.
“But, thankfully, I made a mistake.”
Mays is learning as a coach, and Bragg is one of several freshmen who are learning with her. Together, they both took something from the moment to carry with them.
And got an improbable win out of it.
Forced to stay in and tough it out, Bragg did just that. She pitched well enough to give the offense time to chip away at an eight-run deficit and beat Liberty 14-13 Thursday night in Shady Spring.
The Raiders took advantage of a bad defensive inning by Shady to score eight runs in the third and go up 9-1 — potentially invoking the mercy rule. Bragg relieved Tigers starter Raegan Lane in that inning after Liberty’s first four batters reached safely.
She held the Raiders scoreless in the fourth, and the Tigers scored three runs in their half of the third and four more in the fourth to make it 9-8. But Liberty got four runs back in the fifth and Bragg was not happy.
“I was frustrated. I was frustrated with myself,” she said.
She was ready to come out, and Mays was ready to oblige.
If not for that mistake.
When Mays lifted Lane, she took her out of the game instead of moving her to a different position. That made her ineligible to reenter.
“If I would have put her in the field and pulled her out, I could have brought her back in. But I pulled her out of the game, period,” Mays said. “So she couldn’t go back in.”
The game was officially in Bragg’s hands, and she delivered. She didn’t allow a baserunner over the next two innings — the only 1-2-3 innings of the slugfest.
She even got Keandra Spurlock to fly out. Spurlock had been 4-for-4 with a home run and two triples before her final at-bat in the seventh.
“I was really just thinking about my mechanics and going back to the basics,” Bragg said. “Just getting strikes across the plate and pounding the strike zone and letting my defense behind me do their job, because defense is so important to a team.”
With Bragg doing all she could, the offense was set up for some seventh-inning drama.
The Tigers (3-1), who pulled to 13-12 in the sixth, started to rally with one out. After Bragg singled, Mallie Lawson walked and Kaylee Waddell reached after her bunt was not fielded cleanly to load the bases.
Brooklynn Blankenship then worked Liberty starter Maddie Cox to a full count before drawing a a walk, forcing in courtesy runner Jayla Joyce with the tying run.
No. 8 hitter Bella Sturgill also got to a full count before bouncing a shot over Cox’s head and in front of the bag at second. Spurlock dove and was able to field the ball but it was too late to keep Lawson from crossing with the game-winner.
“They absolutely could have folded,” Mays said. “From day one when I met this team, they’re definitely young but they definitely have the fight in them. We have one senior starter — one senior, period — one junior starter and the rest are ninth- and tenth-graders. A little inexperience, I’m inexperienced as a coach, but we have all learned so much in the four games we’ve played so far.”
The walkoff made a winner of Bragg, who allowed 10 hits and eight runs over four innings — but none of it after the fifth.
Liberty (1-3) looked to be in good shape after its eight-run third, which was highlighted by Spurlock’s triple and two-run homer. A pair of Shady errors, a couple of misplayed balls and throws to the wrong base played into the Raiders’ hands.
But Shady scored in every inning the rest of the way, and the Raiders helped out with two errors of their own.
“Self-inflicted,” Liberty coach Mary Green said. “We had them. We had them for sure. But, errors. They’re young. It’ll get better.”
Like Shady, Liberty has an inexperienced team that includes 11 freshmen. One of them is Cox, who pitched well early but seemed to tire as the game wore on.
She struck out eight through the first four innings but wound up walking seven and allowing 17 hits over 6 {#}1{&/num}/{&den}3{&/den} innings.
Green said her players probably thought the game was over after they went up by eight.
“We are super young — and super talented,” Green said. “We’ve just got to get past the errors and the mental part of it. … Last year we usually got 10-runned, or 15-runned, in three or four (innings). I’m not upset. Just mental errors, and they’re playing way better than last year.”
Liberty actually outhit the Tigers with 19. Spurlock drove in three runs, as did Katie Mullins, who was 2-for-4.
Hailey Brown was 3-for-4. Alyson Griffith, McKinlea Hill and Karlie Osborne all had two hits. The Raiders will travel to Sherman on Tuesday.
Bragg and Blankenship both drove in three runs for the Tigers, who are scheduled to host East Fairmont on Friday and Liberty Harrison on Saturday.
Shailee Sexton, Alexa Quesenberry, Lawson and Sturgill all had two-hit days in support of Bragg on a memorable day for her career.
And Mays’, too.
“It was a mistake that I will know better,” Mays said, “but I’m glad it happened so Avary could push herself to come back.”
“I’m always looking for opportunities to build on my knowledge of the game and how to get out of situations, because you’re always going to have those types of situations,” Bragg said. “I’m definitely going to look back on this and use this when I’m down as a motivator to come back.”
