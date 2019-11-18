LeRose transfers to Shady Spring

Nicholas County all-state guard Luke LeRose has transferred to Shady Spring and will play his senior year for the Tigers.
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson confirmed to The Register-Herald that LeRose is enrolled at the school. Monday was the first day of boys basketball practice for West Virginia.
LeRose, a 6-foot-1 point guard, was a Class AA first-team all-stater last season after leading the state in scoring at 30.5 points per game. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.9 steals.
LeRose played football for Nicholas County the entire regular season. He missed last Friday's 58-12 playoff loss at Frankfort with an injury.
The family recently relocated to its home in Daniels and put its Summersville home up for sale on Sunday.
LeRose was known mostly as a wide receiver for the Grizzlies but started five games at quarterback this fall after starter Timmy Baker was injured in Week 3. LeRose caught 11 passes for 351 yards (31.9 yards per reception) and six touchdowns, ran 48 times for 580 yards (12.1 per carry) and threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.
