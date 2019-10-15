LeRose named Register-Herald Player of the Week

Before the season began, Nicholas County envisioned wide receiver Luke LeRose running through defenses on the outside.
That planned changed a bit, but LeRose is still scorching defenses.
After a Week 3 injury sidelined starting quarterback Timmy Baker, head coach Gene Morris called on LeRose to replace Baker and the returns have been promising. With LeRose behind center, the Grizzlies have gone 3-1.
Perhaps the peak of his run as the team's quarterback came Friday in a 47-14 win over Braxton County. LeRose finished with 276 yards rushing and five touchdowns on just 15 carries while also throwing for another touchdown.
For his efforts, LeRose has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week, as voted on by the R-H sports staff.
Trailing 14-13 at halftime, the Grizzlies knew they had to make some adjustments to counter Braxton's aggressiveness. Among those adjustments was utilizing LeRose as a runner.
"They guarded the pass pretty well and played with a safety in the middle of the field," LeRose said. "Coach Morris told me at halftime to be ready to run the ball a lot more."
"They were doing a pretty good job as far as flying to the tailback," Morris said. "We just knew they wanted to take the pass away and were flying to the running back. At halftime we went to Luke and told him we needed to think about pulling the ball.
"We ran more of our zone read plays and just told him to read his keys. The defensive linemen were crashing down hard on the running backs. So we wanted him to pull the ball more and pick up yards with his legs. If it wasn't there, we just wanted him to get back to the line of scrimmage to save any bad plays. As it worked out there weren't too many of those. I told him don't force nothing down the field, use your legs and get back to the line of scrimmage, and it led to a big night."
As it stands, the performance was a signature win for LeRose, who is no stranger to being the focal point. As an all-state guard in basketball, his transition to quarterback was almost seamless, despite some early nerves.
"I think at first you're a little nervous because it's a lot different than playing wide receiver, but that goes away," LeRose said. "In basketball, as the point guard you have to be the leader and you have the ball in your hands a lot. It's similar in football and once I got settled in at the position, I got more comfortable."
Morris echoes those sentiments, encouraged by the way LeRose has led the team in the absence of Baker. His athletic capabilities allowed Morris to run his offense in a similar fashion as he did with Baker, allowing the quarterback to utilize his legs.
"Luke's a good athlete and that's what we look at," Morris said. "We just felt like our best move was to take one of our athletes and put him back there and let him be the trigger guy. He was a pretty easy choice with his athletic skill set. We like to run the ball and we get him out on the perimeter. There's been a learning curve, but after that he's done a really good job for us back there."
Greenbrier West's Noah Brown, who set a school single-game record with 322 rushing yards in a win over Pocahontas County, edged Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins in the reader vote. Brown received 48 percent to Adkins' 47.9.
