LeRose a two-sport nightmare at Nicholas County

summersville — Guarding Nicholas County basketball standout Luke LeRose has been a nightmare for opposing players. Turns out, guarding him on the football field is just as frightening.
“I really think it is no secret, he is a really hard kid to cover one-on-one, whether he is on the basketball floor or the football field,” veteran Nicholas County head football coach Gene Morris said. “His skill set is such that you are going to have to put a pretty talented athlete out there if you are going to match him one-on-one.”
Playing wide receiver during his first year of high school football last fall, LeRose quickly proved he had more than just basketball skills.
Against Shady Spring in week two, LeRose hauled in five catches for 92 yards, taking two of the catches to the end zone in a wild 26-24 win that greatly enhanced the Grizzlies’ playoff run.
Four weeks later, LeRose again had a five-catch night against Roane County. This time the five catches went for 228 yards and two more scores, one for 94 yards and one for 62 yards. The performance was good enough for LeRose to be named The Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week.
The magic continued a couple of weeks later when LeRose had six receptions for 225 yards and a season-high three touchdowns.
Prior to the 2018 season, LeRose had not stepped foot on the football field for a game since sixth grade. Even he had to admit, the results of the 2018 season came somewhat as a surprise.
“I played a little bit when I was younger, maybe two or three years. I didn’t even play in middle school. I played Little Bears,” LeRose said. “Nick Kiser, the other receiver on the team, got me to play and the team really welcomed me. I was surprised at how the season went, but I knew I could do it.”
Kiser and LeRose combined with quarterback Jared Sagraves for over 1,600 yards, helping Nicholas County to an undefeated regular season.
“The receiver has to have a quarterback that can throw the ball to him. If Sagraves doesn’t get Luke the ball, Luke probably doesn’t make second-team all-state,” Morris said. “Sagraves was able to get it to him and Luke knew what to do with it when he caught it. His athletic ability just took over.”
On the basketball floor, LeRose’s athletic ability has never been questioned. It’s a place where he has been scorching defenses since he entered high school. After averaging just over 20 points per game as a freshman, LeRose went for 23 a night as a sophomore and pushed his average to 31 points per game last year.
“(Luke) is a competitor that has a very high basketball IQ,” Nicholas County head basketball coach Brian Phipps said. “He is a good defender and very gifted athletically as well. He raises the level of everyone’s game and he is fun to coach.”
Last season the basketball phenom never scored less than 21 points in a game and scored over 30 points in 12 games. Twice he scored a career-high 43 points.
“His ability keeps me on my toes by always looking for ways to get him the ball in different positions to score,” Phipps said. “He keeps everyone loose and always has a funny story to tell.”
Nicholas County returns a veteran football team this year that features 15 seniors. One of those seniors is Timmy Baker, who will step under center in place of the graduated Sagraves.
“We will have two seniors out there and I look for the same things to happen,” Morris said of the Baker-to-LeRose combo. “I expect things to click really well.”
Baker and LeRose have been best friends off the field since Baker arrived in Summersville as a seventh-grader. The duo hopes that translates to big things on the football field.
“Even in the winter, spring and other times, we came out to the field and passed,” LeRose said. “That will help a lot on the field.”
Coming off a summer of basketball hype that had some thinking LeRose would not play as a Grizzly this year, the two-sport star thought differently.
“I grew up here and I am from here. I love all the fans and I just felt it was right to stay here,” LeRose said. “I just want to help my team win and do what I do best to help us have a successful season.”
