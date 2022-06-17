Leon taking advantage of chances with Miners

The advantages for players in summer collegiate baseball leagues are many. The exposure in front of professional scouts is obvious, but teams such as the West Virginia Miners also provide younger players who didn't get much playing time in the spring a new chance to get some experience.
Eddie Leon is a perfect example. The Miami native came to Marshall with lots of promise, but didn't get many chances to show it this season.
He's getting that opportunity this summer in Beckley and plans to take full advantage.
"For one, it's helped me get a lot more reps and get better, obviously," Leon said after the Miners' 6-0 loss to Chillicothe on Wednesday. "After not having that much playing time this season (at Marshall), it's helped me develop and get more exposure and all that."
Leon, a freshman in the spring, got just 34 plate appearances for the Thundering Herd, which played 55 games. He batted .154 (4-for-26), homered once and drove in a pair of runs.
Getting consistent playing time has paid off for him this summer. Going into Friday's game at Johnstown, the Miners right fielder was hitting .300 (12-for-40) with four home runs, 10 runs batted in and 12 runs scored. The home runs were tied for second in the Prospect League.
He did have 10 strikeouts in 10 games, a number he wants to see slow down, but overall it's been a productive two-plus weeks.
"I feel like I can battle in counts," Leon said. "When I fall behind, I tend to get back in the count and find a way to get on. I'm still striking out a couple times, but I feel like I put up good at-bats."
Miners manager Tim Epling likes Leon's mental approach, in that he doesn't psych himself out.
"I think, to be as young as he is, he doesn't think too much, he really doesn't. He just sees certain things and he allows it to go," Epling said. "Sometimes hitters think too much, and he doesn't. He just goes out there and allows his God-given ability to do the work for him, and I think that's very important."
Leon started the season batting ninth, but by the second game was in the No. 2 hole. He has since batted leadoff his last five games.
"At first I was a little iffy about it, but I kind of eased my way into it and I'm kind of liking it now," Leon said. "My swing's been going well, so we'll see how it goes."
"I want him to get at-bats," Epling said. "We've got 45 games left, or something like that. So I want to get him at-bats, see it and then we'll readjust the lineup as we go. Guys that are going to produce runs — I know it's a different feel, being a leadoff guy, but after you bat once, you're always a leadoff guy if you get up. So it's more of a mental thing and I move (the lineup) around, especially the first 15, 20 games, kind of move it, trying to figure out what we've got."
Epling likes everything he has seen from Leon, including work ethic, baseball IQ and versatility.
"I think for him to come in and not get many swings at Marshall, and for him to adapt, that's one of the biggest things that I look (for)," Epling said. "Although he didn't get games in, Waggs (Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner) does a great job over at Marshall, he really does with what he has to work with, and he told me (Leon) would be a good one. And he can do everything. He can even throw (pitch); we haven't seen that. He can play everywhere.
"His attitude at practice. He was out there making adjustments in the outfield with the hitter during the game. He got on the gap side by the hitter and he was moving over. His mental toughness is the perfect prototype. Perfect. I love it."
Yes, Leon can also pitch. He made five appearances for the Herd and allowed just one hit to 25 batters faced.
He made his mound debut for the Miners in the eighth inning Friday night against Johnstown. He gave up a pair of doubles and an earned run but got help from a double play and an inning-ending strikeout.
"I like pitching; it's fun," he said. "I just throw (the fastball) there and if they hit it, they hit it. If they don't, they don't. Can't control anything else."
Leon made it a point to express how thankful he is for the support of the community.
"It's honestly a great experience," Leon said. "Being in a small town but having a good crowd behind you. It's just good to experience all this."
