Legacy soccer team going to regionals

Many of the members of the U13 Legacy FC soccer team have been together half their lives. And all of them shared a common goal — win the State Cup.
They accomplished that goal, and up next is a shot at the ultimate team bonding experience.
Legacy won the State Cup May 23 in front of the home fans at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. That sets the team up with a trip to the U.S. Youth Soccer Championships June 25-July 1 in Hammonton, N.J.
The Legacy program was founded in 2013 by Jerry Umberger, Jason Logan and Jay Rist. After a year of training, they began competing in 2014.
"There's 11 players that have been here six, almost seven years," Umberger said. "We've had the same core group and we've added some pieces over the last four or five years."
Although the team, which has a mix of boys and girls, is comprised mostly of Beckley players, three are from Lewisburg, one from Princeton and one who had lived in Oak Hill but relocated to Beckley.
"It's not just a Beckley team," Umberger said. "It's a southern West Virginia team."
Legacy advanced to the State Cup as the No. 1 seed after romping through a tournament in Barboursville. The team won three games by scores of 4-1, 5-0 and 4-1.
The two goals allowed speaks to the strength of the team.
"Defensive-minded first," said Umberger, who played on the 1993 State Cup champion. "Our defense is one of my favorite parts of this team. We have an incredible defense. Our back line is probably the best in the state. I wouldn't say probably — is the best in the state at that age group."
The dominance continued in Beckley. Legacy defeated WV Futbol Club Red 5-1 in the semifinals, then defeated FC Alliance 2-0 for the championship.
"We have a very unselfish team," Umberger said. "This group of players, they are more concerned with helping each other than they are themselves. That's why this team has been together for so long and been so successful.
"This team has won for years, but there was only one tournament they were interested in winning. And this was the first time they were officially able to play State Cup. Last year (was canceled) because of Covid. It would have been our first year; per U.S. Soccer rules we could only play in U12. The State Cup is important because it's the biggest tournament in West Virginia. It's the same for every state."
The regional winner will advance to the National Championships July 19-25 in Bradenton and Sarasota, Fla. Umberger realizes that is a tall task, but appreciates how special the team is to him.
"It's a far reach for us to think we can advance, but for a small club in southern West Virginia to make it to the tournament is a big accomplishment," he said. "It's a fantastic team. It's a pleasure to coach this team. I'm the lucky one."
Members of the team are August Vincent, Jackson Gray, Ali Farghaly, Hagen Hall, Micah Cuthbert, Vince Umberger, John Withrow, Harrison Leatherman, Kaedin Fleming, Madeline Wilhite, Londen Baker, Jackson Schroder, Tyler Radford, Hayes Fowler, Cambel Fix, Jonathin Scott, Bryson Doss and Kaden Bolen.
