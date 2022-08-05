Lee has developed a culture at Greenbrier East

FAIRLEA — When Ray Lee accepted the position of head football coach at Greenbrier East in 2012, he knew the job in front of him was not an easy one. The Spartans hadn’t made the playoffs since 1998, they had been through four different coaches in the previous decade and they had won more than three games in a single season only twice during that stretch — a five-win season in 2011, the pinnacle.
But Lee’s expectation was clear from the start.
“We have great facilities, and they’ve won here before,” said the Florida native, who played at West Virginia Wesleyan, prior to his first game on the sidelines at Spartan Stadium. “The community wants a winner, and that’s what we plan on giving them.”
Ten years later, Lee has been true to his promise. The Spartans made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years in 2015. Then they went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, hosting a postseason game for the first time in two decades in 2019.
“As soon as that happens, it’s like what you preach to your kids,” said Lee with a chuckle. “If you did it right the first time, you can do it right all the time. Now that’s the expectation.”
After just missing the postseason in the strange Covid year in 2020, East was back at it in 2021, hosting a first-round playoff game last winter after an 8-2 regular season. Slowly, the football passion that filled Spartan Stadium in the 1980s and 1990s when Homer Criddle roamed the sidelines has returned.
“If we go back to 2012, it was all about what type of vision we had, what type of goals we were setting,” said Lee. “If you don’t deviate from those goals, expectations, behaviors and habits, you develop a culture. We started with a set of goals and a set of expectations in 2012, and we stuck with them, no matter what has taken place.
“I really believe it has pulled our community together a lot more than it was 10 years ago. When I started, I could hear the talk and everything. It was a downer. Now, you hear people looking forward to the season coming around, and there are a lot of positives. We just have to make sure that as a coaching staff we keep our players working and keep them motivated.
“That’s a great amount of pressure that you put on yourself.”
Lee, however, doesn’t shy away from that pressure. In fact, he enjoys it. So do his players, who are determined to live up to the standard that has been recreated in Fairlea.
“We just come out and work hard,” he explained. “If we do that, we’ve got a shot. Our motto is iron sharpens iron. We have to make sure we keep everybody lifted up, keep encouraging one another and stay together all the time.
“I think now, the players are more businesslike. Back then, there was a lot of hype. The players now are more focused. They listen, and they’re ready to get the work done.”
Getting back to the postseason won’t be an easy task. The Spartans return some top-level playmakers in senior quarterback Monquelle Davis, who has started since he was a freshman, first-team all-state running back Ian Cline, a junior, and senior wide receiver Lucas McCallister. But only one starter returns on the line, and pounding away at opposing defenses may not come quite as easily as it did last fall.
Could that mean some different looks for the Spartan offense?
“We’re still going to keep our same offense,” said Lee, joking that he couldn’t give too much away. “It’s the same schemes, we’re just going to add things to it. When you start to add things, you have to ask yourself, ‘How much am I giving away?’ Am I giving away time? Am I giving away people? Am I giving away experience? If we’re not giving away much by adding things, then it’s a good addition to our scheme.”
That could mean moving some players into different spots in special packages to put them in the best position to use their talents. Davis caught five passes last year and has a capable backup in Gavin Bennett at the quarterback spot. McCallister carried the ball 22 times last season and averaged more than six yards per tote. Cline is a capable pass catcher and even hauled in a pair of touchdown grabs last season.
These unique skillsets could mean some musical chairs on offense in an effort to keep opposing defenses honest.
“We’re going to move people around,” Lee admitted. “Monquelle will be playing some wideout and some slot — probably even some tailback. Same thing with Ian. We’re going to move him around.
“If I’m a coach on an opposing team, I know who to look for. I know coaches are probably thinking, ‘We’ve got to make sure we get this guy stopped.’ So, we have to make sure we’re doing things to counter that. Having people like Lucas, Monquelle, Jake Pate and Gavin Bennett that we can move around keeps everybody off balance.
“We’re going to work in camp and see how we can get a good chemistry going and make it an easy transition when it’s time to get those plays in. It’s about getting the reps here in practice and getting them comfortable.”
The revamped Spartan offense will make its debut on Aug. 26, when East hosts Point Pleasant. Lee’s crew went on the road to Point Pleasant to open the 2021 campaign and escaped with a 32-22 win — the Big Blacks’ only regular season loss.
