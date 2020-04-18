Leave young wildlife alone

With spring’s arrival, the fields and forests are filled with young wildlife. West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officials caution people to leave all young wildlife alone.
Picking up wildlife, or getting too close, greatly increases the chance of the animal being harmed.
It is also illegal, officials warn.
Additionally, handling wildlife may expose humans to a variety of wildlife-related diseases and parasites.
This season provides an excellent opportunity to observe the fawns, cubs and other young wildlife our state has to offer, explained Tyler Evans, a wildlife biologist at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center.
It is especially important for the public to understand the need to avoid touching or disturbing these animals, as the risks are considerable, Evans said.
Attempts to rescue or rehabilitate young wildlife are often counter-productive. Picking up or getting too close to wildlife greatly increases the chance of harm to the animal and/or the persons involved in this unwise practice, according to officials.
By touching young animals or through close approach, humans leave scent that may attract predators.
In addition to being detrimental to the welfare of young animals, handling wildlife can expose humans to various wildlife-associated diseases, parasites and other health-related risks.
Rabies, roundworms and other parasites, such as lice and ticks, can be transmitted to humans through the improper handling of wildlife.
Ticks, fleas and lice are just a few of the common threats that humans are immediately exposed to when they handle wild animals, according to officials.
Zoonotic diseases are even more dangerous because they can be transmitted from animals to humans, and these include Lyme Disease, which is caused by the bite of a black-legged (deer) tick. Not surprisingly, these ticks are frequently encountered when handling fawns and other young animals.
Rabies, a viral disease that is nearly always fatal in humans when left untreated, is capable of infecting any mammal but is more commonly found in raccoons, skunks and foxes. These animals are all commonly encountered by humans in West Virginia, especially in the spring when people are more likely to decide to illegally possess and handle the offspring of these animals.
Wildlife viewing is an enjoyable and perfectly acceptable activity; however, the DNR recommends this pastime be conducted from a safe distance and with the aid of binoculars.
The Wildlife Center and DNR district offices receive numerous calls each year concerning young wildlife, especially fawns that have been picked up by well-meaning residents.
Many people mistakenly assume a bedded fawn is abandoned when no mother is in sight, but that is rarely the case.
Young animals are hidden while adults search for food, and this separation can last for several hours.
This separation should not be mistaken for abandonment.
Hiding the fawn and leaving it while the doe searches for food is an important survival tactic. The spotted pattern and coloration of fawns and their lack of scent provide protection to the young animals and make them difficult for predators to detect.
If a predator happens to approach close to a fawn, the young deer will normally hold very still until the threat passes. If discovered by a predator, the fawn will wait until the very last moment before fleeing to safety.
“Fawns should always be left undisturbed and never be picked up by people,” officials emphasize.
Removing the young wildlife from its natural environment almost certainly leads to the death of the animal.
Humans are poor substitute parents for wild animals, as young wildlife require special diets and learn survival skills from their parents, according to officials.
Additionally, state law prohibits the possession of wildlife without a permit.
“Under any circumstances, when you pick up a young animal in the wild, you have taken it into your possession,” officials caution.
The fines for illegal possession of a fawn, bear cub, baby raccoon, squirrel, or any other species taken or possessed during the closed season range from $20 up to a maximum of $1,000 and/or up to 100 days in jail.
“We want everyone to enjoy our state’s wildlife,” Evans emphasized. “However, for your safety and for that of the animal, please remember that young wildlife should always be left undisturbed and given the opportunity to remain wild.”