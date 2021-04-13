DANIELS — Leaps Around the Lake 5K run & 2M walk is a fundraiser for dance scholarships at Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio in Beckley.
The thrid year for this annual event is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at Little Beaver State Park. Registration is in Shelter No. 2 beginning at 7 a.m.
Race Co-Ordinator, Ann Adkins, says, “Even with Covid-19 safety mandates still in place, we must have this event. There are girls that need the scholarships to afford dance classes and we can’t let them down. Dance plays such a large role in the mental and physical development of our young people.”
Covid-19 safety precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the volunteers and the racers.
“We are hoping to have a large turnout. We already have more racers registered this year than last” Adkins says. “Last year we had to postpone a few times, but we still had the race. This year we are right on track.”
Medals will be awarded for first, second and thrid places for the 5K for male, female, youth and child. Medals for the 2M walk will be awarded for adult, youth and child.
Area businesses sponsor the race.
“This race couldn’t happen without the support of our local businesses. This year we have 14 sponsors” Adkins says. They are: A2 Tent Rentals, Amy Thyng doTERRA Essential Oils, Appalachian Heating, Barker’s Junk, Cornerstone Financial, El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, Faith Community Church, Flat Top Trucking, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness, Preston Adkins Building, Inc., Raleigh Tile of Princeton, Safe & Sound Security, Second Chances WV LLC, and The UPS Store.
You can pre-register online through April 16 at www.eventbrite.com for a discounted price or register at the race with cash or check for $30. Registration begins at 7 AM at Shelter No.2. The race starts at 8 a.m.
Fot more information, call Ann Adkins at 304-673-7456, or email at annadkins73@gmail.com.