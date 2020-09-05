CHARMCO — Opening night can often mean a slow start.
That was the case in Charmco, where Summers County and Greenbrier West were in a scoreless tie at the end of the first quarter.
That didn't last long.
The teams combined for 34 points in the second frame — but the host Cavaliers accounted for 28 of them as they held the Summers County offense scoreless in a 34-6 victory Friday night.
Spurring the Cavaliers was senior quarterback Kaiden Pack, who ran for a touchdown and threw for another while coming away with an interception — all in the second quarter.
"Kaiden's just a good overall athlete," Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris said. "We were struggling there a little bit and he just broke the game open when he broke that long run and it set us on fire. He played really solid on defense, too, because that (Keandre) Sarver kid is a good receiver and he played real solid back there in the secondary."
Pack's second quarter breathed life into a Cavalier offense that struggled to capitalize on a Summers County fumble in Bobcat territory less than a minute into the game. His 61-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter was a quick scoring strike before both offenses again went silent before a flurry of fireworks to end the half.
With just under three minutes left in the second quarter, Levi Weikle capped a drive with a 4-yard rushing score, and Pack found Lawson Vaughan on the conversion to make it 16-0.
Summers, while struggling on offense, found a sliver of space on a short kick from West on the ensuing kickoff and Landon Richmond capitalized, returning the kick 59 yards to get the Bobcats on the board.
It took West just 1:22 of game time to answer as Pack dropped back and tossed a 55-yard touchdown to Kadin Parker with a blitzer bearing down on him.
"We had a miscommunication in the secondary and didn't get the coverage relayed all the way over like we were supposed to," Summers County head coach Chris Vicars said.
The Cavs added one more for good measure as all-stater Noah Brown rumbled in from a yard out with with seven seconds left to make it 28-6.
"They loaded the box on us and were keying on Noah really hard," Harris said. "They did a good job of keeping us from running the ball inside, but when they did that it opened stuff up outside and we were able to throw the ball. We've been working on passing a lot. We were delighted to see Kaiden hit some passes tonight and open things up."
In the second half it was more of the same as the Bobcats, struggling with the wet, muddy field, turned the ball over two more times, bringing their total to four on the night as West's Cole McClung scored the lone touchdown of the half.
"They're a heck of a football team and well-coached," Vicars said. "Their advantage is our weakness — up front on the lines. Their size, strength and aggression, we just don't have a lot of experience there. We had freshmen up their starting, so that's where our weakness was. We're not big up there and they were able to take advantage of us.
"We couldn't win at the point of attack the way we hoped to and the field conditions probably hurt us a little bit because we thought we might have a speed advantage. We just couldn't get that to work for us tonight, for a variety of reasons, not just the field conditions."
Despite the lackluster showing on offense, Vicars was impressed with what his defense was able to accomplish after the offense turned the ball over four times.
"We didn't give up too many big plays," Vicars said. "It's hard to stop a team like this the way they run with four different backs. I thought our defense played very well though. At times we overpursued too much and focused on (Brown) and they hit us with a couple counters and we adjusted that later on. But they're well coached. They attack all areas of the field."
Summers County will seek its first win of the season next Friday when it hosts Shady Spring, while Greenbrier West will host Westside.
SC: 0 6 0 0 — 6
GW: 0 28 6 0 — 34
Second quarter
GW: Pack 61 rush (Brown rush); 10:06
GW: Weikle 4 rush (Vaughn pass from Pack); 2:51
SC: Richmond 59-yard kickoff return (conversion fails); 2:46
GW: Parker 55-yard pass from Pack (conversion fails); 1:24
GW: Brown 1 rush (conversion fails); :07
Third quarter
GW: McClung 1 rush (conversion fails); 8:36
Individual statistics
Rushing — SC: Markis Crawford 11-56, Andre Merriam-Harshaw 7-2, Logan Fox 1-10, Landon Richmond 1-1; GW: 10-69; Noah Brown 16-115, Cole McClung 4-8, Levi Weikle 7-41, Kadin Parker 1-0, Josh Jones 1-7, Cole Vandall 2-(minus-27).
Passing — SC: Crawford 2-1-2-0, Taylor 1-0-0-0; GW: Pack 9-5-102-1
Receiving — SC: Keandre Sarver 1-2; Kyle Holliday 2-35, Parker 1-55, Brown 1-0, Weikle 1-12.