Woodrow Wilson seems to be turning things around at just the right moment. A big reason for that has been Adriana Law.
And if her performance Monday night is any indication, the Flying Eagles have to like their chances with the postseason just two weeks away.
Law and fellow senior Olivia Ziolkowski both scored 16 points as Woodrow defeated sectional foe Oak Hill 62-43 to extend its win streak to three games.
Law scored eight of her 16 in the first quarter as she established what the night would like. She drove to the basket at will and also was able to hit a couple of 3-pointers.
Her ability to get inside opened things up for Ziolkowski, who also played well on the defensive end.
"Adriana's a very skilled player," Flying Eagles coach Brian Nabors said. "It's just unfortunate that she hasn't been able to show it on a consistent basis because of injuries in the past. We just pray that she can stay healthy and continue to get better. I thought she really set the tone for us offensively. She was aggressive, looking to score and taking advantage of what the defense gave us, so I was really proud of that."
Law's career has been marked by one injury after another. But on Monday she was able to display her capabilities.
"It was a slow start coming back," she said. "I missed all of last year with my shoulder, and then getting hurt the first game (this season), I missed a couple of games with my knee. Then just trying to get back in the swing of things and get my shot back, trying to get back in the rhythm of things.
"But I feel like tonight was probably my breakthrough game."
She definitely left an impression on Oak Hill coach Darrell Compton.
"She's tough, and I knew it was going to be that way," Compton said. "We were trying to figure out somebody to stop her, so I had Samiah Lynch, who I think would hang with her pretty good, but that takes Samiah off of Olivia. So it's kind of like pick your poison."
The Red Devils fell behind 20-8 after the first quarter thanks in big part to their own shooting woes. They did, however, find the basket in the second quarter and outscored Woodrow 20-17 to get the deficit under 10, 37-28, at halftime.
Lynch, who scored a game-high 26 points, had 13 in the period.
"I thought our defense was pretty good — except I was not pleased with the way we guarded Samiah Lynch," Nabors said. "Samiah Lynch was spectacular in the first half, she had 19 of their 28 points. We did a better job in the second half. So we've got to get better at that aspect as far as guarding players like Samiah Lynch, and being able to contain players like Taysia Gray."
The second half resembled the first quarter. Oak Hill didn't make a field goal until the 59-second mark of the third quarter. During that time, Woodrow (5-10) outscored the Red Devils 11-2 to pull away for a 48-30 lead.
"That's the story of our whole season," Compton said of Oak Hill's shooting woes. "I'd say we're averaging, maybe, 26 percent shooting."
Three-pointers by Abby Dillon and Maddy Belcher gave Woodrow its biggest lead at 54-32 before Lynch nailed a 3 at the buzzer to close the third.
Dillon finished with 10 points for the Flying Eagles.
Oak Hill (7-8) will host Greenbrier East on Tuesday.
Woodrow will visit Bluefield, a team it beat 74-14 in December, on Wednesday before hosting regional rival George Washington on Friday.
"We really just wanted to come out here and keep our winning streak going after losing eight in a row," Law said. "We knew we needed to come out here and start playing our best basketball towards tournament time."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Oak Hill
White 2, Lynch 26, Gray 7, Smith 8.
Woodrow Wilson
Creasy 4, Ziolkowski 16, Cross 8, Dillon 10, Wooten 2, Nelson 2, Belcher 4, Law 16.
OH 8 20 7 8 — 43
WW 20 17 17 8 — 62
Three-point goals — OH: 3 (Lynch 2, Gray); WW: 5 (Dillon 2, Belcher, Law 2). Fouled out — none.