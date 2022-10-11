Latest SSAC football ratings

PREP FOOTBALL
SSAC Ratings
Class AAA
Team Rec. Rtg.
1. Musselman 5-1 12.83
2. Parkersburg South 5-1 12.33
3. Cabell Midland 5-1 12
4. Huntington 5-1 11.83
5. Hurricane 5-1 11.67
6. Spring Valley 5-1 11.5
7. Bridgeport 6-1 11.29
tie. Martinsburg 5-2 11.29
9. Jefferson 5-2 10
10. George Washington 4-2 9.83
11. Morgantown 4-2 9.33
12. University 5-2 9.29
13. Wheeling Park 4-2 9
14. Woodrow Wilson 5-2 8.71
15. Hedgesville 4-3 7.86
16. Brooke 4-2 7.83
17. Princeton 3-2 7.6
18. Oak Hill 4-3 7.43
19. Parkersburg 3-3 6.17
20. John Marshall 3-3 5.83
Class AA
1. Scott 7-0 11.57
2. Roane County 6-0 11.33
3. Independence 6-0 11
4. North Marion 6-1 10.29
5. Winfield 5-1 9.83
6. Frankfort 6-1 9.57
7. Clay County 5-1 8.83
tie. Nicholas County 5-1 8.83
9. Logan 5-2 7.71
10. Herbert Hoover 4-2 7.33
tie. East Fairmont 4-2 7.33
12. Fairmont 4-3 7.29
13. Lincoln 4-2 7.17
14. Keyser 4-2 7
15. Liberty Harrison 4-2 6.5
16. Point Pleasant 3-3 5.5
tie. Philip Barbour 3-3 5.5
tie. Lewis County 3-3 5.5
19. Chapmanville 3-3 5.17
20. Weir 4-3 5
Class A
1. Williamstown 6-0 10.5
2. Wheeling Central 6-0 9
3. James Monroe 6-0 8.83
4. Doddridge County 6-0 8.5
5. Tucker County 6-0 8.33
6. Cameron 7-0 8.29
7. Wahama 7-0 8.14
8. Man 6-1 7.71
9. Van 6-0 7.67
10. Greenbrier West 6-1 7
11. Montcalm 6-0 6.83
tie. Tug Valley 5-1 6.83
13. Petersburg 5-1 6.67
14. Clay-Battelle 4-1 6.4
15. East Hardy 5-1 6.33
16. South Harrison 4-2 6.17
17. Midland Trail 5-2 5.71
18. St. Marys 4-2 5.33
19. Wirt County 4-2 4.67
20. Trinity Christian 5-2 4.57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.