Latest SSAC football ratings

Independence's Cyrus Goodson is brought down by Princeton's Nikolas Fleming during Friday's game in Sophia. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

PREP FOOTBALL

SSAC Ratings

Class AAA

Team     Rec.     Rtg.

1. Musselman     5-1     12.83

2. Parkersburg South     5-1     12.33

3. Cabell Midland     5-1     12

4. Huntington     5-1     11.83

5. Hurricane     5-1     11.67

6. Spring Valley     5-1     11.5

7. Bridgeport     6-1     11.29

tie. Martinsburg     5-2     11.29

9. Jefferson     5-2     10

10. George Washington     4-2     9.83

11. Morgantown     4-2     9.33

12. University     5-2     9.29

13. Wheeling Park     4-2     9

14. Woodrow Wilson     5-2     8.71

15. Hedgesville     4-3     7.86

16. Brooke     4-2     7.83

17. Princeton     3-2     7.6

18. Oak Hill     4-3     7.43

19. Parkersburg     3-3     6.17

20. John Marshall     3-3     5.83

Class AA

1. Scott     7-0     11.57

2. Roane County     6-0     11.33

3. Independence     6-0     11

4. North Marion     6-1     10.29

5. Winfield     5-1     9.83

6. Frankfort     6-1     9.57

7. Clay County     5-1     8.83

tie. Nicholas County     5-1     8.83

9. Logan     5-2     7.71

10. Herbert Hoover     4-2     7.33

tie. East Fairmont     4-2     7.33

12. Fairmont     4-3     7.29

13. Lincoln     4-2     7.17

14. Keyser     4-2     7

15. Liberty Harrison     4-2     6.5

16. Point Pleasant     3-3     5.5

tie. Philip Barbour     3-3     5.5

tie. Lewis County     3-3     5.5

19. Chapmanville     3-3     5.17

20. Weir     4-3     5

Class A

1. Williamstown     6-0     10.5

2. Wheeling Central     6-0     9

3. James Monroe     6-0     8.83

4. Doddridge County     6-0     8.5

5. Tucker County     6-0     8.33

6. Cameron     7-0     8.29

7. Wahama     7-0     8.14

8. Man     6-1     7.71

9. Van     6-0     7.67

10. Greenbrier West     6-1     7

11. Montcalm     6-0     6.83

tie. Tug Valley     5-1     6.83

13. Petersburg     5-1     6.67

14. Clay-Battelle     4-1     6.4

15. East Hardy     5-1     6.33

16. South Harrison     4-2     6.17

17. Midland Trail     5-2     5.71

18. St. Marys     4-2     5.33

19. Wirt County     4-2     4.67

20. Trinity Christian     5-2     4.57

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video