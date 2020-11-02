Chris Winnell’s 70-yard interception return with 2:28 to play led Sherman to a 28-27 win over Shady Spring Monday at H.B. Thomas Field.
The Tigers were ahead 27-20 when Caleb Whittaker’s interception gave them possession deep in Sherman territory with 4:20 to go. But on fourth-and-7, Winnell — Sherman’s leader on offense the entire night — stepped in front of the pass at the 28 for the pick-six.
Quarterback David Jarrell then hit Carter Dunfee for the two-point conversion to put the Tide ahead by one.
Shady took possession at its 42 with 2:21 on the clock but turned the ball over on downs.
The half was going well for the Tigers up to that point. They took a 21-20 lead late in the third quarter on Jared Lilly’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Manns, then the defense came up with turnovers on three straight Sherman possessions.
The second, a fumble recovery with 6:37 left in the game, led to Jadon Hershberger’s 40-yard touchdown run with just under six minutes to play.
Lilly also had TD passes of 80 and 22 yards to Hershberger for the Tigers, who trailed 20-14 at halftime. Lilly was 21-of-44 for 306 yards and threw two interceptions.
Hershberger had 11 receptions for 193 yards.
Winnell carried 34 times for 194 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tide.
Shady finished the season 2-5. Sherman (5-3) will play at River View Friday.