MEADOW BRIDGE — Conner Mullins' 25-yard touchdown catch with 1:40 to play helped Meadow Bridge take down Class A co-No. 13 Sherman 22-14.

Seaton Mullins caught the two-point conversion after the TD to make it an eight-point game.

Quarterback Dustin Adkins was 14-of-24 for 186 yards. He connected with Seaton Mullins for a 6-yard TD in the third quarter.

S     0     0     14     0     —     14

MB     0     6     8     8     —     22

Second quarter

MB: Landon James 6 run (pass failed), 9:54.

Third quarter

S: Chris Winnell 1 run (Winnell run), 7:43.

MB: Seaton Mullins 6 pass from Dustin Adkins (Mullins pass from Adkins), 3:16.

S: Colby Buzzard 74 kickoff return (run failed), 3:00.

Fourth quarter

MB: Conner Mullins 25 pass from Adkins (S. Mullins pass from Adkins), 1:40.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — S: n/a; MB: Adkins 8-20, James 9-10, Devon Brown 6-15.

PASSING — S: n/a; MB: Adkins 14-24-0-186.

RECEIVING — S: n/a; MB: James McClure 7-70, Rian Cooper 3-75, S. Mullins 2-11, C. Mullins 1-25, Brown 1-5.

