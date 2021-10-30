MEADOW BRIDGE — Conner Mullins' 25-yard touchdown catch with 1:40 to play helped Meadow Bridge take down Class A co-No. 13 Sherman 22-14.
Seaton Mullins caught the two-point conversion after the TD to make it an eight-point game.
Quarterback Dustin Adkins was 14-of-24 for 186 yards. He connected with Seaton Mullins for a 6-yard TD in the third quarter.
S 0 0 14 0 — 14
MB 0 6 8 8 — 22
Second quarter
MB: Landon James 6 run (pass failed), 9:54.
Third quarter
S: Chris Winnell 1 run (Winnell run), 7:43.
MB: Seaton Mullins 6 pass from Dustin Adkins (Mullins pass from Adkins), 3:16.
S: Colby Buzzard 74 kickoff return (run failed), 3:00.
Fourth quarter
MB: Conner Mullins 25 pass from Adkins (S. Mullins pass from Adkins), 1:40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — S: n/a; MB: Adkins 8-20, James 9-10, Devon Brown 6-15.
PASSING — S: n/a; MB: Adkins 14-24-0-186.
RECEIVING — S: n/a; MB: James McClure 7-70, Rian Cooper 3-75, S. Mullins 2-11, C. Mullins 1-25, Brown 1-5.