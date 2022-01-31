Late surge carries Huskies past Patriots

HICO — In a game of surges, Herbert Hoover registered the last — and most critical — one Monday against section foe Midland Trail.
After freshman Addison Isaacs converted a steal into two points to trim the Herbert Hoover lead, which had reached 12 points at the outset of the third period, to 41-37 with 30.5 seconds left in that frame, the Huskies responded in strong fashion.
An 18-2 run — keyed by 3-pointers from Caroline Woody and Courtney Dunbar and a deuce on a nice curl-in into the lane by Sasha Savetava — lifted the visitors into a 59-39 advantage with 4:19 left, and the Huskies went on to prevail, 64-43.
A balanced scoring attack propelled the Huskies to the win, as Woody tallied 20, Dunbar had 17 and Regan Geary tallied 10. Woody buried five of Hoover's 10 3-pointers on the evening.
"The biggest thing for us is I've got four girls that can shoot the ball pretty well," said Herbert Hoover head coach John Vencill II. "They (Midland Trail) did a triangle-and-two, they did like a 1-1-3, they did a 1-3-1, all these different (defenses), and having to continue to move them (his players) to get in the right areas.
"The triangle-and-two threw them off just a little but, but they didn't understand that we need someone that's being guarded to actually have the ball to get us free, to get us set up, which left my No. 10 (Woody) open all day long. They keyed in on (Taylor Ray and Geary). ... She (Woody) knows you've got to get away from it, you can't be with it if you're going to get your shot."
Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid "did a good job mixing up defenses," Vencill said.
"When it got to four, we had to call a timeout," he added. "That's when we keyed on making sure (the players pulled away from the triangle)."
"They just made shots," said Kincaid. "They're very skilled, and they've got four ballhandlers. They're tough, man. They're well-coached.
"We took their two best shooters, I thought, out. They have four shooters."
Isaacs finished with a game-high 20 points for the Patriots, including nine points as Trail made its third-period charge. Meghan Gill chipped in 10 points.
Hoover raced to a 7-2 lead at the outset, then Midland Trail crept back to within three, 16-13, with 6:12 remaining in the second before the visitors tacked on another 7-0 surge.
The first half ended with Hoover up 31-22, then the Patriots proceeded to make a game of it with a strong third quarter stretch after the lead ballooned to 34-22 on a Woody trifecta to start the third.
Vencill said the win was a big one for Herbert Hoover, which was eliminated in section tournament play by Midland Trail last season. "We're really focusing on what are the steps for us to (compete) at the end of the season," Vencill said, saying that includes playing well against section and region foes in particularly. "Tonight is a big game for us when we move into seeding for the postseason."
"We're making improvements," said Kincaid. "We're still just young. ... When you look out there and you see three freshmen on the floor a lot, and you sub young people coming in. I only played one senior."
Midland Trail (9-5) is scheduled to visit Richwood on Wednesday.
Herbert Hoover (7-8) hosts Scott on Tuesday.
Herbert Hoover (7-8)
Taylor Ray 1 5-7 7, Regan Geary 4 0-0 10, Courtney Dunbar 7 1-3 17, Caroline Woody 7 0-0 19, Sasha Savetava 3 0-2 7, Paige Canterbury 1 0-0 2, Breanna Buckley 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-12 64
Midland Trail (9-5)
Rumor Barnhouse 0 1-2 1, Catherine Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Alexis Dozier 0 0-0 0, Brylee Stephenson 1 0-0 2, Meghan Gill 4 2-2 10, Addison Isaacs 8 3-3 20, Emma Brumfield 0 0-0 0, Meagan Hendrick 2 0-2 4, Ava Dickerson 0 0-0 0, Mia Nuckols 1 4-4 6. Totals 16 10-13 43
HH: 13 18 13 20 — 64
MT: 9 13 15 6 — 43
3-point goals: HH: 10 (Geary 2, Dunbar 2, Woody 5, Savetava). MT: 1 (Isaacs); Fouled out: None.