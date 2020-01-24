new richmond — After a tumultuous week in Wyoming County, Wyoming East and Westside got back to what they like to do best, play basketball.
In a key battle Thursday night between the two top-10 ranked girls teams in Class AA, sectional supremacy was on the line after splitting the first two games of the season.
Wyoming East entered the game with a six-game winning streak, all over Region 3 foes. Westside, on the other hand, had gone 3-4 since the beginning of the new year, battling various player illnesses which forced multiple starting lineups.
After the game turned into a defensive grinder, a late 8-0 spurt by the home team was enough to give Wyoming East a 40-32 win.
“We never seemed to get in a flow offensively and that affected us some. Daisha (Summers) getting two quick fouls hurt us and we never seemed to get in sync or in the flow of the game,” veteran Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. “We feel blessed to get through this one with a victory, but we still have some things to work on.”
Both teams started the game a little tight and offensive production suffered early.
After trailing 5-4 after the first eight minutes, Westside took an 18-17 lead into the locker room at halftime in a half that featured six ties and five lead changes.
Westside led by four in the waning seconds of the opening half before freshman Kayley Bane knocked down a triple to beat the buzzer.
A stickback from Lauren Thomas to start the third quarter pushed the lead to three before East regained the lead with a jumper from Abby Russell and a 3-pointer from Hannah Blankenship.
Hannah Toler answered right back for Westside with a 3 to put her over 1,000 points for her career, but, it would be the last lead for the Lady Renegades in the contest.
A driving score by all-state guard, Sky Davidson was followed by buckets from Blankenship and Summers for a 28-23 lead.
Toler began to find success getting to the bucket and scored a field goal right before the end of the third quarter and cut the lead to one-point after being fouled to open the fourth.
“Westside played a really hard, aggressive game against us,” Boninsegna said. “When it was crunch time we hit some shots and made some better decisions. It is still a learning process for us. The majority of the first half we had three freshman and two juniors out there.”
Along with the better decisions, Sarah Saunders began to really flex her muscle inside along with Summers to control the boards. Saunders scored on a stickback and hit one-of-two free throws for a 31-27 lead.
“She is always on the offensive and defensive boards for us,” Boninsegna said. “She plays aggressive and tries real hard to get in there. She got some crucial put-backs for us.”
Saunders finished the night with eight rebounds and was aided by Summers who had 11 rebounds.
“Daisha and Sarah are good players. They are bangers and they do their jobs well,” Westside head coach Darren Thomas said.
Toler gave Westside one last burst of momentum with a three-point play, but that was as close as the visitors would get the rest of the way.
For the next four minutes, Westside could not score and East ran off seven straight to secure the win.
“For the first three-and-a-half quarters I thought we played pretty good defense. We couldn’t get our shots to fall, but (Wyoming East) couldn’t either,” Thomas explained. “Until about three minutes to go in the game, we were right there. The last three minutes we made some bad decisions, missed some shots and they took advantage of it.”
It gets no easier for No. 9 Westside (9-5) who hosts PikeView Monday, while No. 10 Wyoming East (10-3) is also home Monday hosting River View.
Westside (9-5)
Hannah Toler 18, Riana Kenneda 7, Makayla Morgan 2, Lauren Thomas 2, Shyan Jenkins 3 Totals: 12 4-9 32.
Wyoming East (10-3)
Sky Davidson 7, Hannah Blankenship 7, Sarah Saunders 5, Daisha Summers 10, Abby Russell 8, Kayley Bane 3 Totals: 17 3-11 40.
W: 4 14 7 7 — 32
WE: 5 13 11 12 — 40
3-point goals: W: 4 (Toler, Kenneda 2, Jenkins), WE: 3 (Bane. Davidson, Blankenship). Fouled out: None