Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd looked around the empty Flying Eagles’ locker room and took a deep breath.
“The time for blaming losses on being a young team is over,” Kidd said. “This was our 12th game. I’m going to be mad about this one until about 9 a.m. then I’m going to start thinking about Oak Hill (who Woodrow plays Friday at 7 p.m. in Oak Hill). “
“This one” was Thursday night’s 57-51 loss to South Charleston at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow came back from a nine-point deficit (40-31) late in the third quarter and took a couple of leads early in the fourth quarter before a 9-0 run gave the Black Eagles the fuel they needed to pick up the team’s ninth win of the season (9-3).
Woodrow, playing without 6-foot-6 big man Braydon Hawthorne, a shot blocking specialist, fell to 5-7. Hawthorne was injured in the Flying Eagles win against Princeton last weekend.
South Charleston took advantage and got to the rim against Woodrow repeatedly and it really was the difference in the game.
And Kidd believes Hawthorne could have been a difference.
“I thought they (got to the rim) but I thought we should have stayed in front of them a little better than we did,” Kidd said. “We didn’t have Braydon inside, a shot blocker or at least a threat to block their shots. I thought little No. 3 (South Charleston’s Nasjaih Jones) played a heck of a game (19 points) but most of his shots were in close to the basket. He wouldn’t have got those shows with Braydon in there.”
Getting to the basket was the plan, South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said.
“That’s been part of our game plan attacking the rim,” Daniel said. “And when people overhelp we find guys who can stick it in. We have some guards like Nasjaih (Jones), Peyton (Brown) and Bryson) Smith who can get to the rim and finish and get to the free throw line. It’s a much higher percentage shot for us than standing around taking contested 3s.
“When we got them spread out and we got the ball moving that’s when it opened up.”
That’s what happened during a 9-0 run with a quick timeout and an adjustment on defense after taking the lead back 48-46 on a rare 3 by Smith. After that timeout the Smith & Jones duo had three straight rim attacks to give the Black Eagles the control of the game they needed, 54-46, midway through the fourth.
Woodrow took spells of taking bad shots or making bad decisions.
And a big part of that was down the stretch not getting the ball into the hands of a red-hot Kellen Heffernan was one of those. The sophomore had 17 points and five three pointers. It was his 3 early in the fourth that gave Woodrow its first lead in the fourth quarter, 44-43, and he had two big 3s during the Eagles comeback from a 40-31 deficit in the third.
“Heffernan was hot,” Kidd said of the shooter who was 5 of 8 from 3. “It’s like the old school saying, when somebody hits 2 shots in a row, we have to find him. A heat check is what it’s called. and I think sometimes we don’t do that stuff. Sometimes it’s me, me me, instead of us, us us. Heffernan can shoot the ball. When he gets his feet set, we feel really good that it’s going in. We needed to get it to him.”
Daniel admitted the Black Eagles weren’t necessarily ready for the Heffernan Shooting Experience to break out at the Convention Center.
“I’ve watched them, and he shoots 3s, but he didn’t make the amount of 3s he made tonight,” Daniel said. “A lot of it is everybody is so concentrated on (Elijah) Redfern I think people fall asleep sometimes. He puts so much pressure on your defense. He’s so creative with the ball, such a good passer guys watch him dribble and then bam, our guy is coming open.”
For South Charleston, coming off a win over George Washington, it was a good win.
“I told our guys people just don’t come down here and win,” Daniel said. “It’s hard to win at the Armory. They have all these championship banners in here for a reason. Anytime you can come down here and get a win we will take it.”
In addition to Heffernan’s team-high 17 and five rebounds, Redfern had 13 points, five rebounds and eight assists and four steals and Jaylon Walton 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Woodrow Wilson and Oak Hill, a key Region 3, Section 2 matchup, is scheduled to tip at the Lilly Center, Fred Ferri Court in Oak Hill tonight at 7 p.m.
South Charleston
Peyton Brown 2 0-0 4, Nasjaih Jones 7 5-7 19, Jayden Motley 1 0-0 2, Roman Kellum 1 0-0 2, Bryson Smith 5 2-2 13, Christian Goeble 4 2-2 13, Shaudy Williams 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 11-15 57.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 1 0-0 2, Elijah Redfern 5 2-2 13, Zyan Hawthorne 2 0-0 4, Ziyon Cousins 1 0-0 2, Kelln Heffernan 6 0-0 17, Jaylon Walton 5 3-4 13. Totals: 20 5-6 51.
South Charleston 11 15 17 14 — 57
Woodrow Wilson 11 10 20 10 — 51
Three-point field goals – SC: 4 (Smith 1, Goeble 3), WW: 6 (Redfern 1, Heffernan 5). Fouled out – None.
