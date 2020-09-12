Nicholas County 16, Wyoming East 14

NEW RICHMOND — Nicholas County tackled Jackson Danielson in the end zone for a safety with 6:25 left in the game and made it stand for a 16-14 win over Wyoming East.

The host Warriors (0-2) led 14-7 at halftime behind touchdown runs of 41 and 18 yards from Caleb Bower, who finished with a game-high 195 yards on 23 carries.

Nicholas County tied it in the third quarter on a 17-yard TD run by Jordan McKinney.

Jacob Williams, who scored on a 17-yard run in the first quarter, was the Grizzlies' leading rusher with 98 yards on 13 carries.

Wyoming East will visit Greenbrier East next Friday, Sept. 18. Nicholas (1-1) will go to Lincoln.

NC (1-1) 7 0 7 2 — 16

WE (0-2) 7 7 0 0 — 14

First quarter

WE: Caleb Bower 41 run (Jacob Riling kick), 11:24.

NC: Jacob Williams 17 run (Brayden Short kick), 7:19.

Second quarter

WE: Bower 18 run (Riling kick), 2:44.

Third quarter

NC: Jordan McKinney 17 run (Short kick), 10:52.

Fourth quarter

NC: Safety, Jackson Danielson tackled in end zone, 6:25.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — NC: Williams 13-98, McKinney 12-58, Garrett Kesterson 2-18, Kaleb Clark 3-8; WE: Bower 23-195, Chandler Johnson 6-19, Brandon Simpson 3-12, Danielson 5-(-15).

Passing — NC: McKinney 7-10-0-85; WE: Danielson 2-6-0-37.

Receiving — NC: Kesterson 5-81, Jeffrey Girod 1-5, Williams 1-(-1); WE: Johnson 1-29, Simpson 1-8.

