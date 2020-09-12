Nicholas County 16, Wyoming East 14
NEW RICHMOND — Nicholas County tackled Jackson Danielson in the end zone for a safety with 6:25 left in the game and made it stand for a 16-14 win over Wyoming East.
The host Warriors (0-2) led 14-7 at halftime behind touchdown runs of 41 and 18 yards from Caleb Bower, who finished with a game-high 195 yards on 23 carries.
Nicholas County tied it in the third quarter on a 17-yard TD run by Jordan McKinney.
Jacob Williams, who scored on a 17-yard run in the first quarter, was the Grizzlies' leading rusher with 98 yards on 13 carries.
Wyoming East will visit Greenbrier East next Friday, Sept. 18. Nicholas (1-1) will go to Lincoln.
NC (1-1) 7 0 7 2 — 16
WE (0-2) 7 7 0 0 — 14
First quarter
WE: Caleb Bower 41 run (Jacob Riling kick), 11:24.
NC: Jacob Williams 17 run (Brayden Short kick), 7:19.
Second quarter
WE: Bower 18 run (Riling kick), 2:44.
Third quarter
NC: Jordan McKinney 17 run (Short kick), 10:52.
Fourth quarter
NC: Safety, Jackson Danielson tackled in end zone, 6:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — NC: Williams 13-98, McKinney 12-58, Garrett Kesterson 2-18, Kaleb Clark 3-8; WE: Bower 23-195, Chandler Johnson 6-19, Brandon Simpson 3-12, Danielson 5-(-15).
Passing — NC: McKinney 7-10-0-85; WE: Danielson 2-6-0-37.
Receiving — NC: Kesterson 5-81, Jeffrey Girod 1-5, Williams 1-(-1); WE: Johnson 1-29, Simpson 1-8.