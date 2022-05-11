Late push lifts Patriots to region finals

An eight-run outburst in the top of the seventh frame Wednesday powered Midland Trail past Greenbrier West 14-6 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 softball championship game at Crawley.
The game was knotted at 6-6 heading into the seventh before Midland Trail proceeded on its final tear.
The victory in the 2-of-3 championship series propels the Patriots into a best-of-3 Region 3 championship set with James Monroe. That begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lindside.
On Wednesday, Madi Campbell was 4-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Patriots. Meghan Gill also drove in three runs and smacked a triple. Lexi Dozier supplied three hits and a pair of RBIs, Jesse Skaggs had two RBIs, and Chezney Skaggs, Jenna Stonestreet and Katie Hawkins provided two hits apiece.
For the Cavaliers, Desteney Walker and Karli Holliday produced two RBIs each, and Julia Herndon collected two base hits.
Gill went the distance, striking out 10 and scattering nine hits, to secure the pitching verdict.
MT: 200 301 8 — 14 14 0
GW: 000 150 0 — 6 9 2
Pitching — MT: Meghan Gill; GW: Michaela Alley; WP: Gill, LP: Alley. Hitting — MT: Syd Sheets (rbi), Chezney Skaggs 2-4 (2b, rbi), Meghan Gill 1-5 (3b, 3 rbi), Madi Campbell 4-5 (2b, 3 rbi), Jenna Stonestreet 2-3, Katie Hawkins 2-4 (2 2b), Lexi Dozier 3-4 (2 rbi), Jesse Skaggs (2 rbi). GW: Hannah Sweet 2-4 (rbi), Desteney Walker 1-4 (2 rbi), Julia Herndon 2-3 (2b), Brooke Nutter 1-4, Kyndall Taylor (rbi), Karli Holliday 1-3 (2 rbi), Brooke Patterson 1-2, Maddlyn Fields 1-3 (2b)
Records: MT: (10-10), GW: (11-11)