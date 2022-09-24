Nobody likes to lose, but Woodrow Wilson girls soccer coach Julie Agnor couldn't help feeling fine after the Flying Eagles dropped a 2-1 decision to Wheeling Park Saturday afternoon.
Her positive mood stemmed both from the team's performance against the Patriots and the way her team has been playing of late.
"I can't say that I can really complain that much," Agnor said. "We had a few lapses, but not major lapses. There was a time, probably 20 minutes or so, in the first half where we let them beat us to the ball. They got to every 50/50 ball and we just kind of waited. They did a 10-minute spurt in that first half where they really took it to them.
"The second half they came out really realizing they can't sit back and they started to make things happen. In all reality, we dominated that second half."
Indeed, the Patriots owned the first half. They took a 1-0 lead inside the first five minutes on a goal by junior captain Merritt Delk, her team-leading 18th of the season.
From there, Wheeling Park (10-3-1) kept the ball right where it wanted the remaining 35 minutes before the half. The score remained 1-0, but the Patriots were able to limit the Flying Eagles' chances.
Woodrow got things turned around in the second half and Ama Ackon-Annan scored her 11th goal off an assist from Mya Wooton in the 55th minute to tie the match.
That's where it would remain until inside of three minutes remaining. The Patriots — last season's Class AAA state runners-up — got off a corner kick and junior Lucy Aderholt punched it in for a one-goal lead late.
"It's unfortunate you get those goals. I mean, they were good shots. It is what it is," Agnor said. "But we had opportunities (in the second half) and I was proud of them.
"Last year they beat us 7-2, so I'm not complaining one bit. My defensive line played lights out. My keeper (Ally Arthur), she worked hard. She played well. Everything was running."
The loss couldn't take away from the fact that the Flying Eagles (8-3-3) were coming off a five-game road trip that saw them go 4-1.
"That says that they can win and that they can go all the way," Agnor said. "There's no reason that we can't. And that was hard because we were late for a couple of games. We had a 10-minute warmup for one of them. They came out on top. To overcome those things is big."
Woodrow will be back in action Tuesday at home versus Pocahontas County. Wheeling Park is scheduled to host Linsly on Oct. 6.
