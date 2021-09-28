Largely, turnovers and penalties — a lot of the latter — kept the offenses out of the end zone.
When it mattered most, it was Shady Spring's defense that proved the strongest barrier of the night.
Summers County got down to the Tigers' 2-yard line but moved no closer and Shady Spring preserved a 19-12 victory Tuesday at H.B. Thomas Field.
The Bobcats' potential game-tying drive started at Shady's 46 after Benjamin Lane returned a kickoff 44 yards. Duke Dodson got the ball inside the 10 on his 22-yard gain to the Shady 8.
Gains of three yards by Andre Merriam-Harshaw and Kaleb Black made it third-and-goal at the 2. Shady then stuffed Coen McClaugherty for a three-yard loss to bring up a fourth down at the 5.
Quarterback Brandon Isaac dropped back and fired to the end zone, but the ball went off the receiver's hands and Shady took over with 2:22 to play.
"The defense stood strong. That was a huge stop there," Shady coach Vince Culicerto said. "Just monstrous. Make a big play over on that end was huge (to) keep them out, and then the fourth down pass was big for the defense. They fought hard all night."
"We're down there and it hits you in the hands — it is what it is," first-year Summers coach Josh Evans said. "I call that play every time. The corner wasn't watching him all night long and we were waiting to set it up. We've got two sophomores wanting to play catch with each other and that's where we're at right now. There's a bright future here. That's all I can say about it."
The Bobcats did get the ball back after a Shady punt, but Jacob Showalter's interception with three seconds to play sealed it for the Tigers (2-2).
The game was marred by penalties most of the night. In all, Shady lost 160 yards in penalties to the Bobcats' 95. Several of the Tigers penalties were personal fouls.
Neither coach was happy with the amount of yellow they saw flying. Both teams received sideline warnings.
"Just sloppy and just personal fouls, dumb stuff," Culicerto said. "I just felt like early in the game, they could have cleaned it up. They could have made statements early in the game, but they didn't and that's what I kept saying. And then it gets that way.
"You're going to retaliate. High school kids are going to retaliate to stuff like that. And it's a shame, because let's just play the game."
"It was called even, but it was called real bad on both sides, and I don't care to say that," Evans said. "I don't know that crew or anything about them, but it was pretty rough. That wasn't (the cause of) the outcome of the game. They made the play and we didn't. Hats off to them."
Shady answered after Summers (1-3) took a 6-0 lead on Merriam-Harshaw's 5-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
On the Tigers' next drive, quarterback Cam Manns scored on a 9-yard run and Will Harmon pushed the PAT through for a 7-6 Shady lead.
Shady took over after stopping the Bobcats on fourth-and-2 on the ensuing drive. This time it was a 10-yard TD pass from Manns to Tyler Mackey on third-and-goal that led to a 13-6 advantage the Tigers took into halftime.
The Bobcats made it a one-point game on the first drive of the second half. Aided by unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul calls against Shady, Black ended the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 13-12.
Summers had its chances to take the lead but turned the ball over on downs on consecutive drives, and Shady took advantage.
The Tigers took over at their 27-yard line with 8:20 left in the fourth, and on second down Caleb Whittaker ran 65 yards down to the Bobcats' 6. Yet another personal foul against the Tigers backed them up to the 21, but two plays later Manns found Showalter for a 16-yard touchdown.
Shady went for the PAT, but the snap was low and resulted in a failed run, keeping the Bobcats within seven going into that key drive.
Whittaker finished with 143 yards on 15 carries.
Both teams have a short turnaround before their next game. Shady will travel to Westside on Friday, while Summers will host Class AA No. 4 Independence. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
SC (1-3) 6 0 6 0 — 12
SS (2-2) 0 13 0 6 — 19
First quarter
SC: Andre Merriam-Harshaw 5 run (kick blocked), :15.
Second quarter
SS: Cam Manns 9 run (Will Harmon kick), 8:56.
SS: Tyler Mackey 10 pass from Manns (kick failed), 3:58.
Third quarter
SC: Kaleb Black 14 run (run failed), 7:13.
Fourth quarter
SS: Jacob Showalter 16 pass from Manns (run failed), 6:23.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SC: Merriam-Harshaw 21-83, Duke Dodson 12-69, Black 10-62, Benjamin Lane 4-21, Coen McClaugherty 4-3; SS: Caleb Whittaker 15-143, Manns 7-41, Bryson Pinardo 5-32, Mackey 2-10, James Sellards 2-1.
PASSING — SC: Brandon Isaac 2-7-2-13; SS: Manns 3-10-0-44.
RECEIVING — SC: Merriam-Harshaw 1-12, Dodson 1-1; SS: Gavin Davis 1-18, Showalter 1-11, Mackey 1-10.