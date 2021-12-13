Last year's runner-up finish pushing Mullins

Perhaps one of the best stories to come out of the Class AAA state tournament last season was the performance of Greenbrier East’s Thomas Mullins.
He had qualified for the state tournament as a freshman at 195 pounds, but his stay was short-lived with two losses. Last season, as a sophomore competing at 220, he battled through the same Covid-induced inconsistencies as most athletes around the country. Mullins was limited to 16 regular-season matches due to multiple quarantines, but was able to capture the Region 3 championship.
Once the Spartans got clearance to wrestle in Huntington – there was a brief scare, again due to Covid – he carried his momentum all the way to the state championship match. Mullins was pinned by Wheeling Park sophomore Erick Brothers -- the state’s top-ranked 220 and the 2020 state champ at 182 -- and finished his season with a 19-3 record.
Sure, Mullins would have loved to have gone home with the state title. Only Joe Heath has accomplished that for the Spartans, and that was way back in 2000 when he won his second straight heavyweight championship.
As it stands, Mullins is only the third wrestler in Greenbrier East history to finish runner-up, joining Scott Yates (171, 1988) and Jasiel Kinder (120, 2016).
From that perspective, Mullins is able to put the loss in perspective.
“It meant a lot because I knew not a lot of people had done it before from around here,” he said. “No one in my family or who I have wrestled with has been able to accomplish that goal. Even though I wasn’t able to come out with the win in the finals, I still was really proud of myself and what I was able to accomplish with the people around me.
“People would tell me they were sorry I didn’t win and I would just look at them and be like, I’m just happy I got to where I was. I never saw it coming, even though the people around me were telling me it was going to happen.”
One of those people was head coach Mark Solak.
“We had a pretty good idea it could happen, and as the season progressed he just continued to excel and excel and excel,” Solak said. “When you can see that peak starting to come at the end of the season, you know something good is going to happen. After the first couple of matches at states, we just knew it was an extremely good chance that he was going to be right where we needed him to be to get into the finals.”
Mullins, who went into the postseason ranked fifth in the state, scored pins in his first-round and semifinal matches, sandwiched around a 7-5 quarterfinal decision over No. 7 Caden Biser of Morgantown.
“It was the first time I made it through the first (round) at the state tournament, so I wasn’t used to it,” Mullins said. “My body was aching and sore. But I pushed through it and I had a great team behind me to keep me motivated and keep me going.”
Now a junior, Mullins is using that experience as motivation for this season. So far, so good – he is 10-0 through the first week, including seven pins.
“What he’s doing different this year is he’s been able to increase his ability to move in different ways. In the past, he didn’t have as much in his arsenal, where now his arsenal is increased, and then what he had in the past has been fine tuned,” Solak said.
“He keeps getting better and better. Those things that used to take a couple of periods to wear somebody down before he could do it, now he’s starting to see the setup happen a whole lot quicker. The shots are opening up a lot quicker, the takedowns, and then he’s able to turn a lot. He’s undefeated with seven pins so far. He’s not only taking them down, he’s turning them.”
A summer of hard work and dedication is paying dividends for Mullins, who will join his teammates at the Dix Manning Duals on Saturday at Shady Spring.
“I tried to stay in the (mat) room as much as possible,” he said. “I had a job still this summer, too, so I was trying to stay in the gym and hit the wrestling room as much as possible with that job. I was trying to hit the gym daily. I was coming to practices any time I could make it, which was at least twice a week usually because that’s what we were able to get.
“I was just trying to put in as much effort and work into building muscle and my skill set this summer to try to come back this season and make it better. I had a good coaching staff over the summer to keep pushing me and showing me new moves and how to improve my movement and give me new stuff to try out. It was a really good summer for me, I felt like.”
Among the things that work in Mullins’ favor, Solak says, is that he loves weight training and being in the gym.
“When you hang around the gym and you’re in the wrestling room enough, you start to pick up a lot of things,” the second-year head coach said. “Freestyle helped him a whole lot this last summer, and just going and doing the extra things has helped him develop into a much better wrestler.
“He’s always been a good person, so that’s never been an issue. Great kid, intelligent, grades are good. All those other things that it takes, but then just being in the gym and being strong, being able to be coached – he’s a very coachable young man.”
Last year’s success has increased Mullins’ focus.
“I feel like from what I did last year it has really pushed me to realize that I have great potential in some sports, and I have people around me telling me that I have more potential that I keep increasing,” he said. “It’s making me want to drive more and more to try to get back to where I was last season, but to come out with another ending -- with the win.”
