Last year's near-miss motivates Vest

Tanner Vest fell in love with the game of golf when he was 10 years old, attending The Greenbrier Classic with his dad.
"Watching these guys come through and hit all those great golf shots was so cool," Vest said. "Just what they were able to do with a golf ball and thinking maybe one day I can do that, that's what made me love it is maybe I can be like that.
"That's what I'm still chasing after."
That's when he began to seriously take up the game, and as the passion for golf has grown, so has individual success for the Shady Spring senior.
This season, however, that passion perhaps has taken a backseat to motivation.
It all started last October. As a junior who had witnessed teammate Todd Duncan win an individual state championship the year before, Vest put himself in position to do the same. He ended the first day of the state tournament with a one-stroke lead over Herbert Hoover's Bryson Beaver — Vest's best friend — and Keyser's Noah Broadwater.
The three were grouped together for the final day, and Vest says he didn't handle it well.
"Basically what happened is I'm playing with my best friend up there at the state tournament and there's a lot of noise, a lot of distraction around you and you get distracted pretty easily. And that's exactly what happened," he said. "I just lost focus that second day and wasn't really on the golf course.
"I've got to make sure that doesn't happen again this year."
Vest will get his shot at redemption with his return to Wheeling's Speidel Course for the state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. He led the Tigers to the Class AA Region 3 championship last Monday with a 77, one stroke ahead of freshman Cooper Ward's 78.
Vest shot a first-round 79 at last year's state tournament. He followed up with an 80, while Beaver — now a freshman at WVU Tech — came back with a 75 for the four-shot state championship victory.
Vest hasn't forgotten, and plans to finish.
"This year it means a lot to me. It's pretty personal and I'm going to go up there and do everything in my power to make sure that happens," he said.
"I have so much motivation and I have all year ever since that happened. I used it to my advantage during the summer and have been using it to my advantage during the high school season so far."
Another source of motivation for Vest was winning the regional team title.
The Tigers reclaimed the regional they won in 2020 en route to a state championship. Herbert Hoover unseated them last season, but Shady beat the Huskies by three strokes last Monday on Big Bend Golf Course in their neck of the woods.
"That means the world to us, especially after them making a big ruckus of moving it up there," Vest said. "It makes us feel that much better to just win it and bring it home. It's been at Grandview since my dad was in high school and they were really determined to make everybody come up there. That gave us a little extra motivation."
Freshman Tyler Beard shot an 80 and senior Zach Smith had an 87 to round out the Tigers' scoring.
"The seniors disappointed, and the freshmen really outplayed us," Vest said. "Blew our expectations out of the water and they played great. Really proud of them. We worked hard with them. Especially those two weeks leading up (to regionals). We went up there a few times and played and practiced and they had a good mindset going into it.
"Me and Zach, we have some work to do before the state tournament, but I'm sure we'll take care of it."
Vest was encouraged by the play of Ward and Beard.
"Absolutely. I have so much confidence in those two kids," Vest said. "They're great kids and they love golf and they work hard at it. I'm just so proud of them."
Speaking of motivation, there was a little more to it than watching the pros work their magic at The Greenbrier Classic.
During an interview with WJLS football play-by-play voice Keith Thompson at halftime of the Tigers' season opener at Mingo Central, Vest revealed that he was there to witness Justin Thomas' hole-in-one on No. 18 back in 2015. Everyone in the gallery received $500 from Greenbrier owner and eventual Gov. Jim Justice.
That included 10-year-old Vest.
"How reckless can that get, right?" Vest joked.
But he knew exactly what he wanted to do with the money. He went out and bought himself a set of clubs.
"That's what started it all right there," he said. "Dad was always a golfer and he would take me to The Greenbrier Classic. It was so cool watching those guys come through and I kind of fell in love with the game, but what really made me fall in love with the game was holding that $500 and getting a set of golf clubs with it.
"My grandad actually worked at Glade so my parents would drop me off with him and I would just practice, chip and putt all day out there with Grandad when he was working. That's how I fell in love with it."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
