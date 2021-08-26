Last year's injuries lead to experience for Tigers

The injuries started in Week 1 and never seemed to relent. For Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto, there was only one way to describe it.
“It was a mess,” he said.
Quarterback Jared Lilly was hurt in the second quarter of the Tigers’ season-opening win at Nicholas County. Running back Isaiah Valentine finished that game but never played again because of a knee injury. Running back/receiver Jadon Hershberger missed time, as did Jacob Showalter.
It went on and on and on.
Throw the Covid-19 pandemic on top of it all and it became a season to forget.
“It was awful, with the week-to-week stuff and not knowing what was going on,” Culicerto said. “Most coaches like to know what’s happening and we didn’t know who would have to sit out or if we were playing, or who we were playing. It was pretty rough.”
The Tigers finished the year 2-5, closing out the season with a tough 28-27 loss to Sherman, a team that wasn’t even on the original schedule — and on a Monday night.
The positive to all of it could play out in 2021. As is usually the case, the staggering amount of injuries pressed several young players onto the field for significant action. They are all back and will bring unforeseen experience.
One of them is quarterback Cameron Manns, who took over as a sophomore while Lilly was out. Lilly eventually came back, but Manns showed good signs during his time behind center. He completed 34 of 61 passes for 410 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Manns is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior. Brady Green, a 6-3, 200-pound sophomore who transferred from Independence, has also been working out there in the preseason.
“Manns is looking like the No. 1. He’s doing really well,” Culicerto said. “Brady Green is behind him and has been looking very good as well. He didn’t play as a ninth-grader, so the last time he played was two years ago in (Shady Spring) middle school. He’s a big kid and has got a lot of talent.
“Cam’s got the experience and is looking real sharp. He’s as cool as it gets. He doesn’t get rattled. He’s a relaxed guy and he has talent coming out of his ears. He can throw the ball, he’s big, he’s moving better. He’s kind of grown into his body. He hit a big jump there in his growth.”
Green will line up at receiver, as Manns often did last season.
Ben Myers, a 6-1, 250-pound junior, will anchor the offensive line as the returning starter at center. Also up front will be Aden Sebolt and Alex Redden at the guards and Phoenix Snuffer and Trey Bigley at the tackles. All four are seniors.
John Hinkle, a sophomore, will back up Myers at center and can also play guard.
Carrying the ball will be seniors Bryson Pinardo (5-10, 185), Caleb Whittaker (5-10, 195) and junior James Sellards (6-1, 210). Pinardo and Whittaker have been mainstays on defense since they were sophomores but will see their roles expand this fall.
Culicerto said Sellards is a “pretty darn good runner.”
Showalter is back for his senior year to lead the receiving corps.
Junior Tyler Mackey and junior tight end Will Harmon will also be catching passes, as will Whittaker and Green — and even Manns.
The linebacking corps is experienced, with Pinardo, Whittaker and Sellards. Pinardo led the state in tackles with 16.7 per game in 2020, including a school-record 38 in a win over PikeView.
Redden, Myers and senior Joseph Guajardo will lead the way up front.
Showalter will lead the secondary and will be joined by Green, and Harmon will move around between defensive back and linebacker.
Harmon will put his kicking on display after a busy offseason at camps all over the country. He will also likely punt, but Manns “can thump it,” Culicerto said.
Returning kicks will be Mackey and Showalter. Mackey “can break loose and be gone,” Culicerto said.
The Tigers are scheduled to open the season against Tug Valley on Friday on their newly resurfaced field, which was not ready as of Aug. 20.
