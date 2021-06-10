Landreth paces locals on Class A second day

Area place winners in the Class A division of the WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships in Charleston on Thursday were as follows:
l Richwood junior Josh Landreth captured third place in the boys discus with a top throw of 135 feet, 8 inches. The winning toss of 138-3 belonged to Aaron Stull, of St. Marys.
l Greenbrier West's Kaiden Pack notched a fifth-place finish in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles. The senior logged a clocking of 43.11 seconds in a race won by Ritchie County's Gus Morrison in 39.58.
l The Greenbrier West boys 4x100 relay unit placed sixth with a clocking of 46.35. Team members were Ty Nickell, Kameron Shrewsbury, Marvin Vaughan and Kadin Parker. Doddridge County won in 45.34.
l With a clearance of 4-10, Webster County's Holly Perrine finished in a three-way tie for third in the girls high jump.
l In the girls 4x100 relay, Pocahontas County was sixth with a time of 54.84. Team members were Makenna McKenney, Savannah McMillion, Jayden Cover and Cheylin Woodruff.
l l l
Claiming team championships in Class A were the Williamstown girls and the Doddridge County boys. Both defended their 2019 titles.
In the girls division, Williamstown amassed 130 points, compared to runner-up Doddridge County's 73. Webster County scored four points and Pocahontas County scored one.
The Doddridge County boys registered 122.5 points to defeat second-place Ritchie County (95.5) and the rest of the field. Summers County and Richwood both scored eight points, Greenbrier West scored three, and James Monroe tallied one.
l l l
Following is a review of local athletes' efforts on the opening night of the Class AA championship event, with competition held Thursday in the 400- and 3200-meter races:
l Nicholas County sophomore Natalie Barr placed sixth in the girls 400-meter dash, clocking 1 minute, 2.97 seconds for the one-lap race. Winfield's Allie Germann won in 59.70.
l In the boys 400, Region 3 had two runners in the top six. Nicholas County's Ethan Board finished fourth in 52.65, and Shady Spring's Isaiah Valentine crossed in 53.33 to place sixth. Both are seniors.
l PikeView senior Erin O'Sullivan placed third in the girls 3200 in 11:59.35. Winfield's Rachael Withrow was the champion in 11:21.67.
The rest of the double-A meet will be contested Friday, as will be the AAA 400s and 3200s. The big schools squads will conclude their championship action in Charleston on Saturday.