new richmond – For Wyoming East point guard Cole Lambert, it’s never been about the points.
The secret to his success has been beating opponents in other ways. The junior was at it again Tuesday in the Warriors’ 66-47 season-opening victory against Independence.
Lambert had two key assists off dribble penetration that keyed a second-quarter 11-0 run, and the game was never really close after that.
“They were (key assists), that got us going really,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “We couldn’t score the ball. We had two points the first five minutes, and then we had 64 the rest of the way. To score 66 after only scoring five in the first five minutes is pretty good. and I think these two assists (in the second quarter) off those two dribble drives there was what propelled that.”
Independence coach Shawn Jenkins, making his Independence debut after coaching eight years at Westside, agreed.
“They got going,” Jenkins said of the run-inspiring assists. “We were keeping the game close, and we couldn’t get a bucket. I felt like, ‘Man, if we don’t get it going here and find a way to score, they’re going to catch fire.’ and finally, Cole comes down and he got those two assists. He gets to the basket really well.”
Senior Garrett Mitchell led the Warriors with 23 points and four 3-pointers.
It was slow moving for the first five minutes, tied at 2-2 before East went on an initial 11-0 run keyed by a pair of Mitchell 3s and a three-point play by Tanner Cook.
But Independence drew to within 3, Shady Spring transfer Colton Hughes two 3s, Shumate and old-fashioned three-point play and finally Ashton Arthur with a 3 to make it 17-14.
That’s when Lambert and his assists changed the game.
While a couple of assists early in a game that ended in a 19-point deficit might seems like a stretch, Brooks reiterated how key they were.
“We kind of banked on them playing 1-3-1 (defense),” Brooks said. “We worked on that for an hour, hour-and-a-half yesterday in practice. I didn’t think we attacked it the way we did in practice the day before. But Cole started getting good penetration and drop offs that led the to some easy buckets that kind of pushed the momentum in our favor and let us push the ball and score the ball better.”
Lambert had an assist to Bryson Huff that ended up being a three-point play and another to Jackson Danielson that stretched the lead to 28-14 lead and the lead was never within single digits again.
Jenkins was happy with the effort of his team in their debut together.
“They give maximum effort and that’s what I told them in (the locker-room), I just want to see effort,” Jenkins said. “We just have to clean up some things. I saw players who were open sometimes and instead of making that immediate pass we may dribble it two extra times. It’s the little things. But I like them. I like how they play, they are coachable, they’re good kids. I’m not overly disappointed. I never want to lose, I always want to win but I did see some positive things.”
The Warriors had nice production from their bigs, Tanner Cook, Jacob Howard, Bryson Huff and first-year player Jackson Danielson, the quarterback on the football team.
They controlled the glass often limiting the Patriots to one shot possessions or extending their own possession.
“They did a great job,” Brooks said. “Danielson had a heck of a game tonight coming off the bench. He gave us a ton of minutes, scored the ball a few times made free throws and defended Corey (Shumate) very well. We knew coming in that Corey was a handful. He’s a big kid. He attacks, rebounds and flat out gets after it when a rebound comes off and we knew we had to throw a couple bodies at him to keep him off the glass and I thought we did a good job.”
Shumate did lead Independence with 17 points. Jordan James and Colton Hughes had 11 points each.
Mitchell was the only Warrior with double figures. Huff had nine, Hunt and Howard seven and Lambert and Danielson six each.
Wyoming East (1-0) will host Greenbrier West next Tuesday. Independence (0-1) will host Liberty next Tuesday.
Independence
Corey Shumate 6 5-6 17, Jordan James 3 3-4 11, Chris Lilly 1 0-0 2, Zach Smith 0 0-0 0, Colton Hughes 3 3-3 11, Ashton Arthur 3 0-0 7, Cam Vandall 0 0-0 0, Dante Mayo 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14 11-13 47
Wyoming East
Garrett Mitchell 8 3-6 23, Cole Lambert 2 2-2 6, Bryson Huff 4 1-1 9, Jacob Howard 3 2-2 8, Tanner Cook 1 2-3 4, Jackson Danielson 2 2-2 6, Dacota Cooper 1 0-0 3, Zach Hunt 2 1-1 7, Landon Hodges 0 0-0 0, Braxton Morgan 0 0-0 0, Brayden Hoosier 0 0-0 0, Corey Hall 0 0-0 0.TOTALS: 23 13-17 66
I 5 12 13 17 — 47
WE 13 18 17 18 — 66
Three=point field goals – I: 5 (Hughes 2, James 2, Arthur 1). WE: 7 (Mitchell 4, Z. Hunt 2, Cooper 1). Fouled out – None.
